The Big Picture Kyle Richards is avoiding discussing her strained relationships with her husband and sister on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle is focusing on new aspects of her life and friendships to avoid addressing her family issues.

The reunion episode will likely delve into Kyle's personal problems and confront her evasion of discussing them.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Kyle Richards' world. It opens with a preview of the scandal that she and husband Mauricio Umanksy have separated after 27 years of marriage. Kyle hints at issues in the relationship throughout the season, but she has mostly remained tight-lipped regarding the intimate details, despite being paid to live out loud on a reality show. Kyle also makes clear in the first episode of the season that her friendships with the ladies in the group have been forever changed after filming the season twelve reunion. Many of the ladies were involved in the messy confrontation that occurred at last year's reunion between Kyle and her sister, Kathy Hilton. While these fractured relationships have been hinted at in each episode of season thirteen, viewers have heard very little about Kyle's true feelings toward her friends and family. Of course, it is natural for those in the public eye to want to protect certain aspects of their life, especially their family. However, it is difficult to film an entire season of a reality TV series without addressing the real issues happening in the cast's lives.

To avoid delving into her relationships with her husband and sister, Kyle has had to feature many new aspects of her life this season, such as her sudden friendship with newcomer Annemarie Wiley. Kyle has also made clear that her new fitness routine and alcohol-free lifestyle are important to her. In addition to the friction that she has going on in her family, Kyle has recently received significant media attention surrounding her recent "friendship" with country music singer, Morgan Wade. Rumors are circulating that Kyle might be coming out as bisexual, although again, nothing has been confirmed. It seems that Kyle is going to excessive lengths to keep the conversation centered around these other aspects of her life, rather than speaking about what is happening in her family life. Which, considering many of her family members now have contractual obligations with other reality series, could help to explain Kyle's hesitance to speak this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Erika "Jayne" Girardi recently said that she wants him to "eviscerate" her co-star at the reunion in the same way she felt she was put on the spot over her legal troubles last year. She stated: "I love her. She's a dear friend of mine, but fair is fair." Andy claims that he expects Kyle to be forthcoming with him at the reunion, which was filmed on Friday, January 26. The questions Andy needs to ask are all about what is going on in Kyle's world.

Kathy Hilton Is Still a Story On 'RHOBH' Despite Kyle Richards' Objections

Kathy is very present this season, despite not filming with the group this year. Last season, Kathy's off-camera rant in Aspen was a significant topic of conversation at the reunion. After the tumult of last year, Dorit Kemsley arranges a healing retreat in the first episode of this season for the women to come together. Kyle confronts the circle of ladies, saying: "The stuff with Kathy strained all of our relationships." In a talking-head interview, Kyle also tells the producers something that she left out at the healing circle. After last year, Kyle was especially disappointed with her friends Dorit and Sutton Stracke. She feels they did not back her up in her confrontation with her sister because they wanted to remain on Kathy's good side. Kyle even goes so far as to accuse Sutton of siding with Kathy because she wants to attend her fabulous parties and social events. Everyone hugs at the end of Dorit's healing session, but it is clear from Kyle's comments in her interviews with producers, which film later in the season, that her relationships with her co-stars are far from healed.

Throughout several seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems clear that when Kathy is displeased with Kyle, she resorts to tactics that bring out her sister's anxiety. The result is Kyle feeling isolated within the family. Kyle tells the producers: "My sister and my nieces are a package deal. So, if Kathy has an argument, instead of it just being between us, all of a sudden I'm cut off from everybody. And that's the hardest part." It seems this cut-off period lasts until the sisters "fix" the relationship, which historically seems to mean Kathy getting her way and Kyle remaining silent. Later in season 13, Kyle tells her sister Kim Richards that she might not want a relationship with Kathy anymore. She then explains to the producers: "I mean, obviously, if Kathy did take accountability, and reached out to me, and was genuine in wanting to repair our relationship, I would 100% be open to that. I'm just not willing to be mistreated." She explains to the producers that Kathy has a temper, as did their mother, and this temper has created distance between the sisters because Kyle cannot handle the chaos with such "big personalities." It is clear this season more than ever that Kyle is tired of this dynamic with her sister, and she no longer wishes to live her life based on Kathy's wishes.

Kyle Richards Hasn't Been Forthcoming About Her Marital Issues

When speaking about her relationship with Kathy, and how her sister's temper affects her, Kyle states: "That's why you will not hear fighting in my house." This, in part, explains why everything seems so surface-level between her and Mauricio currently. Kyle is upset with her husband and expresses that in occasional outbursts, but they both avoid fighting in front of their children, or on camera. One of the first times viewers see Kyle and Mauricio together this season, he is on the phone busy going over the schedule for his upcoming weeks. Kyle has to nag him to get off the call so that they can film their scheduled scene together.

In a talking-head interview, Kyle refers to Mauricio's ever-expanding real estate business, The Agency, as "the other woman" in their relationship. She also shares that she has been struggling to hold Mauricio's attention lately, and that she is in a period where she is "irritated" with him. Mauricio mentions to Paul "PK" Kemsley at a guy's night dinner that he "does not have time" to fight in relationships. His philosophy is basically "happy wife, happy life." But then, this suggests that even when his wife is outspokenly unhappy, Mauricio will refuse to engage. The kinds of conversations that Kyle attempts to provoke with passive-aggressive jabs, which Mauricio completely avoids, should be featured in a series about the "reality" of the daily lives of the cast. Mauricio also films with his and Kyle's daughters on the Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills. Their involvement in the show exposes them to the "reality" of being in the spotlight in ways that are now out of Kyle's control. She has been in charge of how they have been portrayed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years. Perhaps now that they, as fledgling young adults, have branched into business with their father, Kyle is feeling out of control and isolated once again.

Mauricio's work at The Agency has also involved him in several legal battles recently. The LA Times reports on a recently resolved case where Mauricio and his co-defenders were accused of violating his duties as a broker in a mansion sale in 2017. Radar Online has also discussed a recent case that alleges Umansky's business knowingly vouched for tenants with a history of contract fraud in the rental of a mansion that resulted in significant damages to the property. Legal issues can put a strain on any marriage, especially one where the children are also involved in the business. There is also the conflict of interest with the couple filming competing reality shows about the same family, each vying to "break" their own version of the story. The contract negotiations behind the scenes must have been interesting, to say the least. This may also explain Kyle's tight-lipped dance around the true problems in her marriage this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She can't speak about it on one show without spoiling it for the other.

Mauricio's alleged extramarital affairs have been a shadow on the otherwise picture-perfect family that the Richards/Umanksy clan have portrayed since the early years of the series. In season four, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville brings up a magazine article claiming Mauricio had been spotted out with other women and implicates Lisa Vanderpump in spreading the rumor. Both Kyle and Mauricio present a united front and deny the allegations, but the drama stirred up was a significant factor in the downward slope of Kyle and Lisa's friendship. Denial has been the way forward whenever the couple hit any bump in the road. Until recently. Kyle's journey this season seems to be an attempt at living more authentically, to more openly confront the issues in her relationships. Just not always on camera, apparently.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion Is the Final Chance to Hold Kyle Richards to the Fire

Kyle has played coy all season, evading questions from co-stars, dropping outrageous accusations to stir up a distraction, and dancing around the real issues in her life. Instead, she features storylines about her new friendships and lifestyle, which have stretched thin already. Bravo recently revealed that Kathy was in attendance at the reunion for season 13. If she and Kyle finally confront the issues in their relationship, it would be a step in the right direction. Past reunions have shown, instead, a shared family trait of avoiding confrontation and sweeping things under the rug. After season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the viewers have seen Kathy and Kyle make peace with appearances before. Ultimately, they are fighting about whose version of events are "true." A genuine conversation should finally be featured if Kathy is at the reunion after not filming with the ladies of Beverly Hills all season. The fight about whose version of events are "true" may also explain Kyle's much-featured decision to abstain from drinking during filming this year. She has known that she wants to stay clear-headed while facing her sister's temper and her marital struggles.

Kyle must be limited in what she can discuss on camera, based on her husband and daughter's involvement in filming another reality series. She is also limited in what she can say without causing a major blowout with Kathy, who has a significant presence in both reality TV and Beverly Hills social circles. Holding on to the details of how the fractures in these personal relationships have truly impacted Kyle could have been a production tactic to have more impact at the reunion. Possibly the couple are waiting for the reunion to film and the Netflix series to air the new season of Buying Beverly Hills before speaking more publicly about their separation. It seems that Kyle has filled season13thirteen with the distraction of storylines about weight loss, alcohol abstention, and especially, her new "friendship" with Annemarie and Morgan instead of addressing her more personal issues with her family.

Kyle says in an interview this season that what draws her to Morgan is that she is always her authentic self without any apologies: "And there was something very freeing about that to me," she added. Rather than fake-nice her way through life, as both Kathy and Mauricio seem to prefer, Kyle wants to live her life more authentically. While she has been limited in what she is willing to share this season, the reunion is where viewers should expect some answers. This is where Erika's request that Andy eviscerate her co-star at the reunion makes sense. Andy needs to keep pressing the issues when Kyle gets evasive about what is going on in her world. Especially when her reasons for keeping things personal seem to be, in part, a conflict of interest with a competing reality show and her sister's desire not to be spoken about poorly on camera.

Catch up on season thirteen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock. The three-part season reunion will air on Bravo in February.