The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for another season, and filming is curerently underway. Following a lackluster season, all eyes will be on the producers and the cast mates to put on an entertaining and dramatic show for the fans. Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff will not be joining the reality stars next season as they were not asked back for another season. Kyle Richards, who has held a diamond since the first season, has confirmed her return after a difficult Season 13. Recently, she teased some "moments" from the upcoming season on Amazon Live.

Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umasnky, also joined her for the Q&A session on Amazon Live. One fan asked, “Who would you say is really bringing it this season that surprised you?” Richard replies, “I may or may not have had some moments so far that have not been very fun for me, I will say. So let’s just say - yeah. I’ve had some moments already this season that I had to have a little recovery from. Hey — I was provoked. I was provoked. That’s all I’m going to say.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Will Bring the Drama This Season

There have been leaks of Richards arguing with her co-star Dorit Kemsley circulating the media. The pair’s relationship has been strained, as Richards previously stated that they are not in a great place. Richard’s relationship with Sutton Stracke is also strained.

New cast members have joined the group for the upcoming season, and fans are expecting a lot from them. Kathy Hilton will be back as a friend, and Chucky star Jennifer Tilly has joined the cast. Bozoma Saint John will hold a diamond alongside Richards, Stracke, Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais. Stracke has teased different dynamics and also stated, “This cast is so refreshing. It’s a great group of women.”

“We’re all really looking forward to the future and hopefully, people are going to be honest, transparent, and [work] together in friendship, which doesn’t mean that we won’t have fights,” she added, “Because that’s what women do. Put eight [or] seven women together, we’re always gonna fight but my forecast is sunny skies with a little thunderstorm."

Beauvais is also excited about the new season. She said, “Wait till you see,” she said. “We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun. I’m not allowed to say a lot. I’ll get in trouble, but I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”

After a lackluster Season 13, fans are expecting more. Richards and Umansky’s separation has taken its toll on Richards to the point where she hesitated to return to the series. Shockingly, Kemsley also separated from her husband, PK Kemsley. Fans are expecting to hear more details about Kemsley’s and Richards’ recent separations in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.