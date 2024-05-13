The Big Picture Kyle Richards is confirmed to return for Season 14 of RHOBH, despite difficulties in her personal life.

Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are living separately after facing challenges in their marriage.

Richards has been open about her struggles, including trust issues with Umansky, but is still coming back for the new season.

Kyle Richards is not going anywhere anytime soon. New comments on the Okay, Computer podcast confirm the diamond holder and glue for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is officially returning for Season 14, despite a difficult season. Richards has been open to her fans about her hesitation to return, as it is no secret that she has been through trials and tribulations during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially in Season 13.

Richards is the only original housewife remaining, as she has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 1 aired in 2010. Fans have seen her fall out with Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, as well as the dissolution of her friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump. Now, even her marriage woes with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been publicized.

The reality TV stars have been married for nearly thirty years. They are now living separately, as the pair did not spend Easter together. Rumors have also spread about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade, as there was speculation that they were "more than just friends." However, Richards has since put the rumors to bed and confirmed that the pair were indeed just friends.

Season 13 of 'RHOBH' Saw Richards and Umansky's Marriage Suffer

Image via Netflix

The Season 13 reunion saw Richards open up to host Andy Cohen about her marriage to Umansky. Richard stated that Umansky did things that caused her to lose her trust. Her troubling marriage and her difficult year have made her hesitant to make her return to the show. “It’s not like a deciding factor with the show. It’s just, you know, what I need," she said to Cohen, "It just feels so soon for me right now. That’s why it's hard for me to say at this point, just because of everything that’s going on. And it was a hard season and all.”

Richards has been talking a lot about her marriage to Umasnky in Season 13. The Buying Beverley Hills star has since revealed that he has chosen to move out of his luxurious mansion into a condo in West Hollywood. Umansky has also revealed in an interview with the Okay, Computer podcast that Richards is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14. “Kyle and I have decided to go on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is now, I think we’re 14 seasons or starting the 14th season now," he said. "I was talking to Kyle this morning, and she starts filming very soon.”

You can stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

WATCH ON PEACOCK