The Big Picture Kyle Richards kept personal issues off-camera this season, causing tension with fellow housewives.

Dorit Kemsley upset Richards by revealing a private text at the reunion, leading to hurt feelings.

Richards emphasized her loyalty to off-camera conversations and expressed disappointment in her friends' behavior.

Kyle Richards had a tough Season 13 on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Before the season started, we were told that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky were separated and Richards was spending a lot of time with country singer Morgan Wade. Fans of the reality star were expecting to see a lot of that play out on the show but instead, Richards kept everything pretty close to the chest throughout the season and even had fellow housewives calling her out for her behavior. There is one in particular who upset her the most though in Season 13.

While on PodcastOne’s The Bitch Bible, Richards was talking about this season and while Sutton Stracke was the one who would not let Richards get away with things, the housewife that Richards is seemingly the most upset with is Dorit Kemsley. Kemsley and Richards used to be extremely close, both going out with their husbands. But Kemsley revealed at the reunion that Richards had sent her a text message that she took as a warning to not talk about Richards' life there. Kemsley said she felt like Richards was trying to silence her. That hasn't sat well with Richards, who is still seemingly upset about it.

“Oh my gosh. I mean …” she said, taking a pause. “This is what happens to me now. Now I’m like, ‘I’m just waiting for the headline about this later!" Host Jackie Schimmel made the joke that, “Nobody listens to this show, you’ll be fine," before Richards continued talk about how both Stracke and Dorit upset her this season. “I mean, obviously I was hurt by Sutton. And then, you know, later by Dorit. And I hesitate to even say this like I just said.” Richards said she didn't want to "stir" anything but still went on to talk about Kemsley. “Like I said, they knew what I was going through in my personal life. So it felt like, wow." Richards claimed that they were acting up for the cameras. “I needed them as friends. As women. So, that was very hurtful.”

The Infamous Pre-Reunion Text

Richards says that she never would say anything on camera that someone told her off camera, which is seemingly her issue with Kemsley talking about the text. “I have never, in all of these years … I would never, ever, ever, repeat anything anyone said to me off camera on camera, no matter what.”

She went on to reiterate that she has “never done it. And I can live with myself knowing I would never do that.” Richards explained it was a "private" text versus other texts that have been read out loud at reunions before.

