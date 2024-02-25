The Big Picture Kyle Richards contemplates returning for Season 14 after a tough Season 13 focused on her marriage drama and lack of support from her co-stars.

Despite challenges in her marriage, Richards and Mauricio Mauricio currently live under one roof in separate rooms.

Uncertainty looms over Richards' future on the show and the outcome of her relationships as viewers await Season 14.

Kyle Richards didn't have the best Season 13. At the start of the season, news broke that she was separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage. That news mixed with her new friendship with Morgan Wade led to many questions for Richards heading into the season, and they were barely answered. While we saw the making of Umansky and Richards' separation through their lack of communication and Richards' new sober life, it was still a lot on the original housewife. So much so that we don't know whether or not she's going to return for Season 14 of the reality show.

While speaking with TODAY to celebrate the end of Season 13, Richards opened up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her future on the show. "It feels like season 300 right now." Richards told Kotb and Bush Hager. "This is a decision I make every year after. This year, more than ever, of course, I thought 'Do I really want to do this?' Especially since I don't know where my life's going to be. And it was a lot more difficult to navigate this season for sure, and I didn't feel like I had a lot of support from the cast so that was really difficult."

While that wasn't a solid answer, it wouldn't necessarily be surprising if Richards did not return after many of her "friends" questioned everything about her life this season. Richards also gave Kotb and Bush Hager a bit of an insight into where her marriage currently stands.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Says Her Marital Problems Are Longstanding

Richards explained that her marital problems have been longstanding issues between the couple. “I think there were certain things that were there, and then we had to kind of...[put it] on the back burner for a long time,” she began. “You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breast-feeding. And then it was working and juggling kids and you kind of forget about it. And it, you know, resurfaces again.”

As for where things stand currently between her and Mauricio, she says things remain in limbo. “[My] current status [with Mauricio] is we live under the same roof... in different rooms,” she said. “We are fortunate enough to where we have other homes, and he kind of come[s] and go[es] … It’s sort of like, if he’s there for dinner, great.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

