The Big Picture Kyle Richards felt like she was in the hot seat during the reunion and described it as "torture."

Richards felt better after the reunion, unlike the previous year's reunion which was the worst for her.

Fans are unsure if they will get closure on the issues in Richards' marriage and her relationship with Morgan Wade in the remaining episodes of the season.

Kyle Richards has been the talk of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She refuses to answer questions about her relationship to husband Mauricio Umansky on the reality show, her new "friendship" with Morgan Wade has had everyone wondering what is going on, and now Richards has taken to a new Amazon Live to talk about how the reunion felt for her. Taking fan questions, Richards opened up about how she felt during the reunion and what we can expect from it.

During her live, Richards talked about who was in the hot seat during the reunion. “Well, I would say I was definitely in the hot seat, a lot, I would say.” Richards said, “I think Dorit [Kemsley] was — gosh, I think Sutton, you know.” When she was then asked about the reunion and to described it in five words, Richards responded by calling it "Torture." She then went on to describe it further, saying “That’s one word. Anxiety-provoking, that’s two words, sorry. Stressful, scary, emotional."

All that being said, Richards did feel better once it was all said and done. She went on to talk about how she felt better afterward. “I felt better leaving than going,” she said. “Absolutely, which is always my goal, which is why last year was so depressing to me and so, so sad. That was by far the worst reunion. Leaving there, we didn’t take a picture, we didn’t even like, hug. We didn’t cheer. And we usually go out after to eat or something,” she explained. “No, we were there too late, I just went home and cried.”

Fans Want Closure From Kyle Richards at Season 13 'RHOBH' Reunion

This season has promised a lot of things for fans that have just not followed through. Given the news about Umansky and Richards' separation before the season airing, fans assumed we'd see more of what is going on in their marriage and also more of her relationship with Wade in the series.

So far, we have gotten very little connection with Wade and Richards actually in the show (outside of the tattoo and talking about getting shoes for her). While we've seen a bit more of the issues in Umansky and Richards' relationship, it is still not as in-depth as fans hoped it would be and so as we finish up Season 13, are we going to get some answers? Or was the reunion rough for Richards because she doesn't get into it in the season? We'll have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8PM EST. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

