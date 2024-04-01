The Big Picture
Kyle Richards and her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have a spot to fill on the show with Annemarie Wiley not returning for Season 14. And Richards has an idea of who should join the next season. Her pick? Someone who doesn't even live in California. While on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Richards was talking to Kelly Ripa and her co-host, Jan Schillay, when she expressed joy over the potential of having none other than Hilaria Baldwin on the reality series. Baldwin lives in New York with her actor husband, Alec Baldwin, so chances of her being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are limited.
“I have a new one, I think,” Richards said. “She lives in New York, but maybe she would move.” Richards went on to say that she thinks Baldwin would work. “I’m scared I’m gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it’s kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin,” she said.
The Baldwins have talked about wanting to do a reality show in the past, so it wouldn't be a shock if they did, eventually, show up on Bravo. Schillay brought up when Alec told them about wanting to have a show. “They’re looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us." Ripa confirmed it was on Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa and Richards even said she talked with him about it, saying “Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don’t know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then. And then I was like, he’s like, ‘Oh, we’re living in New York,’ but I don’t know.”
Kyle Richards Had a Tough Season on 'RHOBH'
Season 13 of the show centered on Richards' separation from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky. Fans and co-stars grew frustrated with the OG for refusing to discuss her marriage issues in detail. There is also continued speculation about the nature of her relationship with co-star Morgan Wade.
Because of being put in the hot seat, Richards admitted recently that she's unsure about returning to the show. While speaking with TODAY she said she always questions her future on the show. "It feels like season 300 right now." Richards said. "This is a decision I make every year after. This year, more than ever, of course, I thought 'Do I really want to do this?' Especially since I don't know where my life's going to be. And it was a lot more difficult to navigate this season for sure, and I didn't feel like I had a lot of support from the cast so that was really difficult."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.
While that wasn't a solid answer, it wouldn't necessarily be surprising if Richards did not return after many of her "friends" questioned everything about her life this season. Richards also gave Kotb and Bush Hager a bit of an insight into where her marriage currently stands.
Kyle Richards Says Her Marital Problems Are Longstanding
Richards explained that her marital problems have been longstanding issues between the couple. “I think there were certain things that were there, and then we had to kind of...[put it] on the back burner for a long time,” she began. “You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breast-feeding. And then it was working and juggling kids and you kind of forget about it. And it, you know, resurfaces again.”
As for where things stand currently between her and Mauricio, she says things remain in limbo. “[My] current status [with Mauricio] is we live under the same roof... in different rooms,” she said. “We are fortunate enough to where we have other homes, and he kind of come[s] and go[es] … It’s sort of like, if he’s there for dinner, great.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.
