The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner might have looked like a natural on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, but she was freaking out behind the scenes. During The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 2, the reality star shared how stressed out she was on the big night. The episode shows Kendall Jenner calling Kylie and asking her if she is ready to leave. And while Kylie put on a brave face, she told the cameras that she felt like nothing was working out.

The beauty mogul shared that she was “shaking” before stepping onto the carpet, and the worst part was that she had no idea why. However, Kylie recalls feeling better once she shared her true feelings with Kendall. Her sister helped her let go of all the anxiety and reminded her to enjoy the moment. In the end, Kylie looked stunning in her cream Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic train and cone-shaped accents.

On the other hand, during a confessional, Kendall revealed that every year at the Met Gala, the red carpet has gotten easier for her. But she did acknowledge how “chaotic” that particular day was. Kendall wore an archival Alexander McQueen for Givenchy look to the red carpet. Her low-cut black gown had never been worn by anyone else. While speaking to Vogue, Kendall talked about why her outfit was so appropriate for the 2024 Met Gala theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” In her exact words, the dress had been “sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty.’”

