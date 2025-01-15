It’s been nearly a decade since Kylie Jenner’s short-lived reality show Life of Kylie premiered on E! The show only had an eight-episode first season, airing from August 6, 2017, to September 17, 2017, before it was canceled. While the reality show promised an in-depth look into Kylie’s life, it didn’t have enough substance for fans to get behind it. Critics said the show felt superficial and unfulfilling, and that it didn’t offer new insights they couldn’t be found on social media or Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Life of Kylie struggled with low ratings, including a decline after a dismal premiere, explaining its quick cancelation. But it may be time for Kylie to try being the star of her own show again.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has moved on from KUWTK to The Kardashians, their remastered reality show in collaboration with Hulu. Despite the hype around the show (and the big budget), it has failed to attract the same audiences KUWTK did during its glory days. Reports claim Kris Jenner is worried about the future of The Kardashians, as Hulu may decide to pull the plug if it’s no longer financially viable. The network needs to try something new if they want to save the Kardashian family’s place on reality television, though the answer may not be looking at how they can revamp The Kardashians. Rather, a new spin-off that learns from its predecessors’ mistakes and focuses on a family member fans want to know more about could do the trick.

Why Kylie Jenner's Life Would Bring the Drama

Close

There are a lot of Kardashian-Jenners to choose from, so Hulu could have its pick of who it wants to create a spin-off around. But there are several strong reasons to choose Kylie. For one, her personal life is more intriguing than ever. She’s done her best the past year to keep her relationship with Timothee Chalamet on the down-low. Kylie’s refusal to speak about their status fueled break-up rumors, so fans went into a frenzy at their recent appearance at the Golden Globes, which showed they’re still very much together. Fans are clearly eager for more, and would tune into a new show if it was a chance to see more of the super-secretive couple.