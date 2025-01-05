The Kardashians star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner might be hiding a big secret behind a bag full of makeup — at least that’s what the fans seem to think! The reality star is sparking rumors of being pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet (Wonka). The two started dating in April 2023 and made their public debut in September 2023 while attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. But it looks like they might be taking their relationship to another level.

The rumors started when Jenner posted a TikTok video with her daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West. During the video, Jenner shares that she took the girls to Ulta, and all had them show off their haul. But as she films and interacts with the young girls, Jenner is seen holding a large shopping bag over her stomach. This led the fans to wonder whether she was strategically trying to hide her baby bump. In fact, many of them took to the comments and pointed out Jenner’s glowing skin and swollen pregnancy nose.

Her history of hiding her first two pregnancies has only intensified the speculation. Jenner shares her daughter and son, Aire Webster with rapper Travis Scott. Both pregnancies were kept under wraps and Jenner only chose to share the news with the world after she had given birth. However, many believe that this is just a publicity stunt for The Kardashians Season 6, which is set to premiere on February 6, 2024. “Pregnancy rumors right when Season 6 gets announced,” wrote a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), while adding that the Kar-Jenners were doing all this to stay relevant.

Timothée Chalamet Is Part of the Kardashian Family Now

A year and a half into dating, Jenner and Chalamet seem to be going pretty strong! While the couple didn’t spend Christmas Day with each other, they had an early celebration to make up for it. A source told Page Six that the couple had a nice dinner with Jenner’s family. After that, they drove around town to look at Christmas lights with Jenner’s children. According to the insider, the kids had a “magical time” and made some very special memories with Chalamet that night.

According to PEOPLE, an insider has revealed that the Dune actor has become part of the Kardashian family at this point. While Jenner waited a while before introducing him to her kids, they are now familiar with Chalamet as a “friend.” Not just that, Jenner is also close with Chalamet’s family and friends.

The source added that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship is very easy and supportive. The actor understands his girlfriend’s busy schedule and works around it as much as he can. The insider confirmed that the two are pretty serious about each other and are committed to making their relationship work. But at the same time, the couple knows how to keep things fun. “Everyone loves them together,” claimed the source.

The Kardashians Season 6 premieres February 6, 2025, on Hulu. Previous seasons of the show are also available to stream on the platform.

Your changes have been saved The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 14, 2022 Cast Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5 Story By kim kardashian Writers Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Dis Directors Ryan Seacrest Showrunner Ryan Seacrest Expand

Watch on Hulu