Kylie Jenner doesn't allow her famous family and their often insane schedule to dictate when she appears on their reality series, The Kardashians. If she is otherwise occupied, or simply not feeling the vibe, Kylie will wrap herself in a cloak of mystery and simply do her own thing. Kylie has mastered the art of arriving fashionably late, or simply excusing herself when she would rather be elsewhere. Her family seems to have accepted this quality over time, although their irritation is often just below the surface when Kylie leaves them in suspense about whether she will dramatically sweep into the room, entourage in tow.

Whether Kylie will appear when scheduled, or not, is one of the few ways that a highly produced reality series is able to create tension these days. The sisters became executive producers on The Kardashians, after the change in format from the E! Network series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which used to follow the famous family as they filmed their daily lives. Now, on The Kardashians, the family has embraced the power to control what is filmed, what footage make the final cut, and which scenes end up on the cutting room floor. This has provided the sisters with more agency and control over the way they are portrayed on the series, no matter how far it takes them from sharing the reality of their world. The sisters' control over their portrayal on the series has led to an increase in highly produced moments that feel less authentic compared to the family interactions that were once held on Keeping Up, and a definite decrease in authenticity and tension within the famous family.

However rare her appearances are, Kylie is more than just filler in her family's reality series. The youngest daughter of renowned momager Kris Jenner knows her worth, and whenever she does appear, the family seems to revel in her warm demeanor. Kylie is now a mother of two, so whereas her disappearing act used to be blamed on her anxiety, or her bratty youngest sister persona, now when she is missing from a family affair her parental duties are usually to blame for her non-appearances. Whatever the event, however, when Kylie does enter the room, she brightens the party and enlivens the scene. Here are Kylie's 10 best episodes of The Kardashians, ranked.

The Kardashians Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

10 Kourtney Hires Kylie for the Day

Season 3, Episode 9

Image via Hulu

Kylie has built an empire from her interest in make-up. As she explains on the Kylie Cosmetics website, she wanted to provide her fans with access to the products that she uses to create her looks, including her signature over-lined lips that have an exaggerated plump appearance. Many people use makeup every day to enhance their natural features, although few can afford the time to put on a full face beat whenever they step out. Even fewer can afford the cost of a glam team, which the busy mom of two will employ when she doesn't have the time to create her own look, or when an event calls for that extra professional touch.

Kylie's growing interest in creating a unique make-up look was featured over the years as she grew up in the public eye on reality TV, on series like Keeping Up and Life of Kylie. As she explains on the Kylie Cosmetics page, she loves that makeup can help someone to feel "confident and beautiful" and her goal with her beauty empire is to share that feeling with her customers. Even her famous family acknowledges her make-up skills, as seen on Season 3 of The Kardashians, when eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian hired Kylie for the day as a make-up artist. Khloé Kardashian dropped in for the scene as well, which allowed a moment for Kylie to explain to her sisters her feelings about beauty standards in society.

In this scene, Kylie acknowledges the power that the sisters have in their privileged positions as global influencers on social media. Although she admits that she too went through a phase of going to extremes with editing photos to mediate her appearance online, Kylie tells her older sisters that as she has grown in confidence, she has moved away from this habit. To be fair, Kylie does spend an inordinate amount of time in glam even when going for a natural look, and she and her sisters are probably photographed more than anyone in the world. But Kylie has also shared moments in the series where her natural looking, if enhanced, beauty is featured, like the soft beat and loose, natural looking, wavy hair she is wearing in this scene with her sisters.

9 Kylie and Kendall Grab In-N-Out

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Hulu

Kylie behind the wheel is often a chaotic and fun time, as her playful side shines through, and she likes to ham it up. This is especially true if her sister Kendall is riding on the passenger side. In this scene, Kylie and Kendall are driving to Santa Barbara in Kylie's all black Rolls-Royce with bubblegum pink interior, on their way to surprise Kourtney, who is being proposed to by her then boyfriend, Travis Barker. When Kendall asks Kylie if she knows where she is going, Kylie answers in her typical flippant fashion: "Um, I have no idea. I was just going to In-N-Out."

The sisters grab their take-out, and probably a pay check for the endorsement, and head back on the road as the family plans to convene in Santa Barbara to celebrate Kourtney's big moment. Kendall and Kylie discuss their excitement about Travis becoming their brother-in-law, and how good of a fit he is for their sister. The editors work overtime to create some tension in this episode, through a phone call from Kris that lets the sisters know that Kourtney and Travis were 33 minutes away from the hotel, which put them on the freeway at almost the exact time as the girls. Kylie driving her customized Rolls-Royce is pretty recognizable, and tension builds as the sisters wonder if they can avoid ruining the surprise by being spotted by Kourtney on the road.

8 The Origin of Wolf Webster

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Hulu

In this scene, Kylie and Kris catch up in Kris' living room. Kris briefly updates Kylie on the proceedings in the case between the family and Blac Chyna, their one-time almost sister-in-law who then sued Kris, Kylie, Kim, and Khloé for allegedly blocking her reality TV career after she broke up with their brother, Rob Kardashian.

Then the conversation shifts to Kylie's recent experience giving birth to her second child, and how she hadn't settled on a name before the baby boy was delivered. In the post-pregnancy haze, she had decided on putting Wolf Webster on his birth certificate. Kylie laughingly blamed Khloé for suggesting she choose an alliterative name, and admits to later thinking to herself: "What did I just do?" She eventually applied for a name change, ultimately settling on the name Aire Webster.

7 Kylie Chats With Tristan

Season 4, Episode 8

Image via Hulu

This scene was long overdue, but also divided the viewers over whether Kylie needed to have this conversation on camera, since it allowed the series to rehabilitate Tristan Thompson's reputation after his cheating scandal with Khloé. Tristan was caught cozying up with Kylie's close friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, and was excommunicated from the family's inner circle almost immediately after the news broke that he had once again cheated on Khloé. The sisters have a habit of standing by their problematic men, even in the thick of their embarrassing behavior. Khloé has sent subtle signals that she is still open to keeping Tristan in her life, although she claims to no longer have any romantic feelings for the father of her two children.

Kylie's frankness with Tristan in this scene about her feelings and where she stands in the situation now is refreshing. And no matter how repugnant a portion of the audience may find him to be, Tristan's apology was needed, and it is important that men have apologetic behavior modeled, even if the original actions that warranted the apology were egregious. Tristan acknowledged the selfishness in his past behavior, and emphasized that now he was trying to gain back trust by showing his actions would meet his words going forward. This conversation also allowed Kylie to clarify her feelings towards her one-time closest friend, Jordyn, saying that they had managed to put the drama of the cheating scandal in the past, and were now on good terms.

6 Kylie and Kris Go Grocery Shopping

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Hulu

Although for most of us the grocery store is a pretty mundane experience, for Kylie and Kris it is an adventure. In this scene, the mother and daughter duo admit they have not been on an in-person supply run in a long time while living their lives sheltered behind the gates of Calabasas. The pair seemingly decide by spur of the moment that they are going to spend their afternoon cruising down the aisles of the Malibu grocery store, Trancas Country Market. Donned in their all-black high-fashion attire, the ladies stick out like a sore thumb as they make their way through the store, grabbing their favorite items and making a big deal about pushing the cart themselves.

On the one hand, this scene emphasizes how truly out of touch with the normal lived experience of the people around them the mother and daughter are. On the other hand, Kylie getting up to hi-jinks with her mom is an endearing moment, and as much as we wouldn't want them causing delays in our nearby markets with their loud antics, it is nice to catch Kylie and Kris in a moment of mother-daughter bonding.

5 Kylie Learns to Drive Standard

Season 3, Episode 1

Image via Hulu

In this episode, Kendall risks her precious vintage Porsche to teach her younger sister how to drive standard. The scene is filled with classic Kendall and Kylie content, especially when the youngest sibling discovers she is responsible for operating three different pedals.

Kylie shouts dramatically at her sister: "Three pedals? Three? We do not have three feet for this. It's too much." Kendall patiently encourages her sister to drive around the parkade rooftop that production has cleared out just for them, and then eventually convinces Kylie to apply what she has learned by taking the show on the road.

4 Met Gala With the Family

Season 2, Episode 9

Close

The Met Gala has become a Kardashian family tradition, since Kim began attending with her now ex-husband Kanye West in 2013. Eventually, Kendall was also attending as the young model was highly sought after in the fashion world, and as the family began to dominate pop-culture with their popular reality series, it became a family affair. But 2022 was the first time that the whole family was on the red carpet together (except for Rob, of course).

The family hit the red carpet in style, each bringing their own unique interpretation to the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," where the dress code was "gilded glamor, white tie." Kendall sported her now notorious bleached eyebrows, which skewed her black Prada two-piece gown towards a high-fashion editorial look, and made the runway model stand out from her sisters, as always. Khloé was on theme for her first ever Met Gala in a gilded Moschino gown that was dripping in gold beads, complimenting the look with long black satin gloves and a matching voluminous shawl.

Kourtney also made her Met debut this year, matching her beau Travis in custom Thom Browne black and white outfits. Kim made cultural waves by donning the nude-illusion dress that Marilyn Monroe infamously wore to sing President John F. Kennedy happy birthday on national television, and caused backlash about her extreme weight-loss to fit the dress. Even Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble got in on the fun, and Kris scored bonus points for playfully complimenting Kim's Marilyn moment by channeling Jackie Onassis in a pastel yellow Oscar de la Renta gown. But of all the Kardashian-Jenners to appear that year, Kylie stood out by making a personal tribute on the red carpet.

Over the years, Kylie has made an impact with her looks on the Met Gala red carpet, but none were so personally important to her as the 2022 bridal inspired look she wore from the brand Off-White. The white ruffled skirt with a sheer t-shirt bodice was a signature design of her friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021. Virgil and Kylie were meant to attend the Met together in 2020, before it was postponed due to the global pandemic. On the red carpet, Kylie leaned into the dressed-down bridal vibe, adding a backwards white baseball cap with a pinned on veil to complete the look. Kylie took to Instagram to honor Abloh, saying she was honored to celebrate her friend's legacy.

3 You Just Got Krissed! A Birthday Surprise

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via Hulu

In Season 3, the sisters came together to celebrate their mom in a way she was sure to adore. Each daughter dressed up in their favorite Kris Jenner fashion moment to honor their mom turning 67, with everyone donning a wig styled in Kris's signature pixie hairstyle.

Every daughter's outfit was on point, but Kylie's look, inspired by Kris' form-fitting black sequin gown at the 1990 Pioneer Awards, was a throwback to an era where Kris' Hollywood notoriety was just on the rise. With red lips and nails to compliment the chic spaghetti-strap gown, and a statement choker necklace to seal the deal, Kylie was channeling '90s excellence in this tribute attire.

2 Kylie Bails on Aspen

Season 5, Episode 6

Image via Hulu

It is a pretty frequent occurrence that one of the Kardashian-Jenners will discuss their anxiety in any given episode, but none of these scenes are as iconic as Kylie's "turn the plane around" moment in Season 5. Kylie is notorious for her late attendance at family events, if she does show up at all. Vacations are especially tricky, often leaving the family wondering if the youngest sibling will arrive as planned, due to her fears around flying. Kylie claims to have gotten better with travel over the years, but in Season 5, the family trip to Aspen was derailed by a delayed flight that allowed Kylie's anxiety to reach unbearable heights.

The family flight to Aspen was delayed due to inclimate weather, and though Kylie showed up ready for a snowy vacation, her anxiety started to build as the pilot explained the delay due to visibility. Eventually, Kylie began to externalize her fears, saying she had been having a "really bad feeling" for several days, and worrying that something about travel that day "wasn't safe." As her sisters berated her for putting negativity out into the world, Kris began to accommodate her youngest's fears, telling the flight team Kylie might need to depart. Kim and Kendall's irritation mounted as the plane had begun to coast the runway for take-off, but had to turn around, so Kylie could exit. Forcing her famous family to worry about their own safety, and then dramatically exiting the plane after causing further delay, all while wearing a luxurious two-tone fur coat, made this anxiety moment an iconic departure.

1 Sisters Compete to Make the Best Mexican Meal

Season 4, Episode 1

Image via Hulu

If the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are one thing, they are competitive. Kendall has frequently attributed this trait to her and Kylie's Olympic genetics, inherited from their father, Caitlyn Jenner. The competitive drive must have been a learned trait for the older Kardashian siblings then, if Kendall's theory holds water. When the famous siblings are in a contest with each other, it is usually sure to entertain. But these moments of sibling rivalry are also some of the most authentic moments in the series, as the siblings drop their media-trained personas to get into the competitive spirit. On the family trip to Mexico in Season 4, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie each split into teams, Kardashian vs Jenner, to settle the debate of who was able to create the best guacamole.

While Kim quietly sabotaged her sisters' grilled vegetables, and Khloé and Kendall tussled over tortilla chips, Kylie honed in on "her craft," committed to making the best guacamole of the bunch. Kris and Corey acted as judges, as Kylie and Kendall lectured them on what components they are to factor into their decision. Corey sampled Kylie's guacamole first, stating that it was "popping," while Kylie tried to earn brownie points with her mom by claiming her dish was called "The Classic Kris." Kylie attempted to ease the competitive spirit by telling Kim that she would be happy if her sisters won, but Kim quickly killed the vibe with the retort: ""I'm not happy if you win." Kris's final judgment was that the competition was a draw, which finally unified her daughters in their irritation at her clear ploy to not chose a favorite. Although everyone in the family knows that if Kris does have a favorite daughter, it is quite clearly her youngest, Kylie.

KEEP READING: Has 'The Kardashians' Run Its Course?