The Big Picture Kylie Jenner has faced constant plastic surgery rumors, but in a recent episode of The Kardashians, she admitted to getting surgical enhancements, including lip fillers and breast augmentation.

Public pressure and comments from family members, like Kris Jenner's remarks, have negatively impacted the Kardashians' self-esteem, especially Kylie, and it has influenced her decisions to alter her appearance.

Kylie wants to be known for more than just her surgeries and hopes that everyone can learn to love themselves without feeling the need for cosmetic enhancements.

Kylie Jenner has been the subject of countless plastic surgery rumors since she was younger. Despite her persistent denials, people online are constantly pointing out the differences in her facial and physical features from her before photos. While she is by no means obligated to reveal anything about herself that she feels uncomfortable sharing, Kylie has recently been more forthcoming about the procedures she's undergone to change her appearance as well as the societal pressure she felt growing up.

The Kardashian and Jenner clan may be known to some as successful reality stars, but the public always associates them with cosmetic enhancements and plastic surgeries, especially the youngest of them all. Though Kylie is notorious for ceaseless plastic surgery rumors, the youngest Jenner in the final episode of The Kardashians Season 3 confessed to going under the knife at age 19—and it's not the first time she's admitted to altering her appearance.

Each Time Kylie Jenner Acknowledged Getting Surgical Enhancements

Image via Hulu

One feature Kylie is widely known for is her lips. For the longest time, the television personality has denied ever getting lip fillers until—in light of countless rumors about her infamous lips—she admitted initially using a lip liner to make her lips appear bigger, up until she realized getting her lips done would be much better. In 2018's episode of Life of Kylie, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said: "I would over-line my lips with the lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips and then, finally, I was like, this lip liner isn’t doing it and ended up getting my lips done." Per Harper's Bazaar's 2018 report, Kylie opted to have her fillers removed, though she reportedly decided to have her lips enhanced again.

Most recently, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she publicly admitted for the first time to getting her breasts augmented. During a conversation with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the young socialite said she now regrets the decision she made before giving birth to Stormi. "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Kylie and Her Sisters Have Been Affected by the Public's Opinion on Their Physical Appearances

Image via Hulu

All the harsh comments definitely took a toll on her self-esteem, and she isn't the only member of her family who has experienced the same thing. Along with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, the reality stars opened up about how comments from the public and their own family hugely affected them. Khloé said Kris Jenner's remarks about her nose when she was just a young girl contributed to her decision to get a nose job. "Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job?"

Though Kylie got candid about her experiences and how her family's comments caused her to hate some of her facial features growing up, some were quick to criticize the reality star for saying she never "got so much surgery to change" her whole face. She added: "I have only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves."