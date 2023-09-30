The Big Picture Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance rumors are no longer just rumors after they made a public appearance together at a Beyoncé concert and were seen holding hands during Paris Fashion Week.

The relationship between Jenner and Chalamet is still in the early stages, with sources describing it as casual and low-key. Both parties are taking things day by day and enjoying getting to know each other.

Jenner seems to be happy and confident in her connection with Chalamet, as she has a photo of them cuddling as her phone lockscreen. Friends and family support their relationship and think Chalamet is a great fit for her.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance rumors first surfaced online a few months ago, though neither has confirmed anything — at least, not in the traditional sense. However, after months of speculation, the beauty mogul and Oscar-nominated actor made a public appearance together for the first time back in September (in a Beyoncé concert, no less), making their seemingly blooming relationship far from a "rumor" anymore.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously dated rapper Travis Scott — the father of her two children, Stormi and Aire — for six years; the two reportedly broke up a few months before the "Kylothée" rumors gained traction online. On the other hand, Chalamet — who has appeared in several critically acclaimed features, including Lady Bird, Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, Dune, and The French Dispatch — has been linked with A-list personalities for the past years, including Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and now with the popular reality star.

The relationship has not been officially confirmed by either Jenner or Chalamet, but here's everything we know so far about this year's most unexpected and absolutely surprising pairing:

The “Getting To Know Each Other” Stage

Back in April, rumors about Jenner and Chalamet's relationship began circulating online. TMZ then released photos of Jenner's black Ranger Rover parked outside the actor's home in Beverly Hills. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, a source told PEOPLE that the two are "hanging out and getting to know each other." Moreover, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that the rumored couple is keeping things "casual."

"It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun," said the source.

Keeping It Low-Key

Before calling it quits back in January, the younger Jenner's previous relationship with Scott has been on and off; thus, the cosmetics tycoon wants to take things slowly. In May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet are "casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key."

"They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive," said the insider. "Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful."

Daily Mail also released a set of photos showing the two hanging out despite taking things slowly. Additionally, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Chalamet "haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules." Nevertheless, the source stated that the reality star and the Wonka actor are still communicating, though things are still "very casual" and their relationship is still "not that serious."

Stepping Out Together Publicly

In September, Jenner and Chalamet debuted their romance during Beyoncé’s concert, and TMZ obtained videos of the two hugging and kissing each other in front of a huge crowd — and that isn't the last time the two will be seen in a sweet PDA session. Clad in both all-black ensembles, the rumored couple is seen together in Paris for Fashion Week, stepping out of a car while holding each other's hands. Furthermore, during the U.S. Open men's final, Chalamet and Jenner yet again showcased their affection for one another, with the U.S. Open's official Instagram account having shared a clip of the two "locked in on [the] match."

Phone Lock Screen Official

ELLE Mexico revealed photos of Jenner at Prada's Milan fashion week show, including a candid shot of her and Chalamet's faces cuddling up together, which can be seen on her locksreen. Her appearance came after a source told Entertainment Tonight that she is feeling "secure and confident" about their blossoming romantic connection.