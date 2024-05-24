The Big Picture Kelly Rowland scolds security at Cannes for boundary issues

Fight erupts at Cannes after-party involving Tyga and Travis Scott

Travis Scott offended by Tyga connection due to Kylie Jenner's involvement

The Cannes Film Festival happens yearly and is considered one of many star-studded events that occur every year. This year's festival in particular, has seen some interesting moments. The biggest and most recent was the incident that occurred between singer and actress Kelly Rowland, who was filmed scolding a security guard for mistreatment and disrespecting her boundaries. Kelly had to come out and defend herself via social media after the footage went viral, saying, "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it." She added, "And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground."

As polarizing as the moment was, there has been plenty of other controversy that's taken place at Cannes this year. There has been a strong political undercurrent this year thanks to ongoing battles overseas, and the films have been the primary source. Now, something else has occurred during a party at the festival: a fight. Whenever there's a celebrity event, after-parties also occur. This year, during an after-party hosted by Richie Akiva, the person who accidentally set in motion the events that led to a brawl at his own event.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Tyga and Travis Scott Get Into a Brawl At the Cannes After Party

Image via Rolling Stone

TMZ reports that during Richie Akiva's after-party, both Tyga and Travis Scott were hanging out behind the DJ booth alongside Cher's boytoy, Alexander "AE" Edwards. Richie got on the mic to share that they were at the party and said, “We got T-Raww, AE, and Travis in the building.” Then, according to the outlet, Travis got angry about being included in the same group as Tyga, so he grabbed the microphone out of Richie's hands. AE then stepped up in defense of his friend, Tyga. Travis allegedly started making threats before leaving to grab Southside, who is the producer of 808 Mafia, and that's where things really began to escalate.

Related 'The Kardashians' May Be Manufactured But It Still Reigns Over Reality TV Season Four of 'The Kardashians' lacks the "must see" quality of past seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' but remains a reality TV staple.

Southside and AE took things to a physical level punching at each other to the point of almost falling off the stage. The reports get muddy after that, with some saying that Travis was beating up Tyga, while others said that it was AE and Tyga's assistants who were attacking Travis. Regardless of what truly happened, the fight was eventually broken up by security, and everyone involved went their separate ways.

Kylie Jenner Is the Spark That Started the Fight Between Her Exes

Image via Hulu

The big question is, why did Travis Scott feel offended after being included in the same group as Tyga? The answer is Kylie Jenner. Kylie met Tyga when she turned 16, and he performed at her birthday party. Rumors began to spread that they were dating, which Tyga denied, given how young she was at the time. However, after Kylie turned 18, they announced that they were officially a couple. But what does this have to do with Travis Scott? Towards the end of her relationship with Tyga, Kylie was allegedly on a mission to make Tyga jealous, so she began flirting and hanging out with other men. One of those men was Travis Scott.

Right after her relationship with Tyga ended in April 2017, her relationship with Tyga ended. By May of 2017, Kylie and Travis had become an official couple, and Kylie was pregnant by June of 2017. Perhaps it's the timeline that created the conflict between the two rappers. Kylie was still technically in a relationship with Tyga when she began hanging out with Travis. There were also rumors that Kylie was simply using Travis to make Tyga jealous. If the latter were the case, it makes sense that Travis would take offense and not be connected to Tyga, as the premise for his relationship with Kylie would have been based on something insanely immature. Things ended with Travis in 2019, and now Kylie is currently in a happy relationship with actor Timotheé Chalamet while her two exes still bear grudges against each other.

Season 5 of The Kardashians is available on Hulu, with new episodes available each Thursday.

Watch On Hulu