Kylo Ren’s Backstory Explained in New Comic, Because Apparently That’s How Movies Work Now

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has continued to delight and confound fans in seemingly equal measure since its release last month. But regardless of how you felt about the movie itself, one thing (almost) everyone can agree on is that the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga left us with a few unanswered questions and several plot threads dangling in the wind. (How in the name of Watto’s chinbeard did Maz get her hands on Luke’s lightsaber after it went spirling out of Cloud City with his hand still attached?)

Well, thanks to Lucasfilm’s half-sibling Marvel Entertainment, we’ll finally get the answer to at least one of those questions. The new series Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren by Charles Soule and Will Sliney will apparently explain exactly how Ben Solo turned into the Sith Lord of Livejournal, and just who the hell the Knights of Ren are.

As reported by THR, in the series’ second issue, we learn that Ben had actually run into the Knights of Ren years before he flipped his wavy black wig and busted up Luke’s Jedi training academy. Their leader, a delightfully shirtless man who seems to be perpetually flexing, asks Ben to join after fighting Luke to a stalemate, a turn of events that threatens to ignite my Star Wars rage to an incandescent degree. (Luke can defeat Vader and astral project himself across an entire galaxy, but he can’t beat this random half-naked guy nobody has ever heard of?)

The series, which runs for four issues, will also explain Snoke’s connection to both Ben and the Knights of Ren, and how Ben ultimately becomes their leader. I’m all for spinoff storylines in other media, but I have to say I find it strange and borderline irritating that such a major component of the storyline of the new trilogy wasn’t addressed in any of the films. Issues 1 and 2 of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren are available now digitally and in stores. For more on The Rise of Skywalker, read our review and check out Vinnie Mancuso’s ranking of every lightsaber battle in Star Wars history.