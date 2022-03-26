You can fix the ending of Rise of Skywalker to your own satisfaction

Star Wars fans, you won't want to miss the next addition to the Sideshow collection with figures bringing to life Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley's Rey to steal the heart of every Reylo fan out there. And even if you're not on team "Join Me," the figures are still a breathtaking addition to your Star Wars collection.

Sold separately, the two figures are part of the ultra-detailed deluxe Premium Format Figures and are an emotional tribute to the journey for both Rey and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. This figure, particularly, is emotional for Kylo Ren given his redemption to coming back to the light as Ben Solo through his mother's will and his father's guidance. The son of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), this scene gave us one of the best aspects of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

While they are sold separately, the figures are intrinsically tied together in that Ben is reaching for Rey as the two stand before one another. With the unique red saber in Ben's hands and Rey's blue lightsaber, which once belonged to Anakin Skywalker, it's an emotional moment for all fans no matter your feelings on The Rise of Skywalker.

Image via Sideshow

RELATED: 10 'Star Wars' Comics That Would Make Great Disney+ TV Series

While I, personally, was not a Reylo fan (you can blame that on my love of the EU and Jaina/Jacen Solo), I do love the possibility that these dolls possess. Much like Driver himself, the Kylo Ren Premium Format Figure is impressively large. Coming in at 21.85” tall and 18” wide, the figure comes with a "mixed media costume application with a skillfully tailored black fabric cloak." The bodysuit that the figure wears is also filled with amazing detail! It is "fully sculpted with quilted textures and realistic folds" to help add depth and realism to the display. It should make all of your redemption storytelling of Ben Solo much better than what actually happened!

What's great about these figures is that they were most definitely created with Reylo fans in mind given that Kylo Ren is quite literally reaching for Rey and beckoning her towards him. The Rey Premium Format Figure is also a testament to Rey's strength and ability. At 20.5” tall and 11.5” wide, she "features a mixed media costume with tailored white fabric robes enhancing the action-packed sculpt of her white bodysuit." Wondering how her outfit seems to be flowing with the ocean moon they're on? Well, the figure includes "wire in the hem for dynamic posing in the windy surf of the ocean moon of Endor."

Now, all we need is for Sideshow to make a Ben Solo shrugging figure and our greatest dreams will be realities. Check out more images below and read more about the figures below!

Image via Sideshow

Image via Sideshow

Image via Sideshow

Image via Sideshow

Image via Sideshow

Image via Sideshow

This impressive new Star Wars statue also includes a Jedi Wayfinder™ proximity piece that can be displayed alongside the scene to guide your display in the ways of the Force. A thousand generations live in her — rise in the Force and add the Rey Premium Format Figure to your collection!

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Third Film Ever to Cross $800 Million Milestone Domestically

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (312 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman