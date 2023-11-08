The Big Picture Love Island Games has started with drama as the first islander was dumped and a new all-star islander, Kyra Green, has joined the mix.

Kyra's previous experience on Love Island USA has given her wisdom and a readiness to face the challenges in the Love Island Games.

Kyra's non-traditional partner choice brings excitement to the series, as she is open about her bisexuality and wants to be true to herself, which has previously helped and inspired fans.

Love Island Games has just begun, and so has the drama inside the villa. The first islander was dumped (au revior, Steph Blackos), and now another new Islander has hopped into the mix—or, rather, another all-star islander. Kyra Green was on the first season of Love Island USA. She learned a lot in her first Love Island journey and said this about her initial experience, telling Collider:

“I was 21 years old, and it was just, I think, really hard because I was more antisocial. I had never had a boyfriend before… I felt like it was just really hard at times for me to fully be able to be myself.”

Kyra’s first Love Island experience will definitely help her in the Love Island Games, as she’s coming back with more wisdom and is definitely ready to take on all the challenges coming her way.

“I think that was just the biggest lesson, is going in this time even more, knowing I'm in the game for me. I'm in the game to be myself, and if the people in there don't vibe with that or I don't find an actual connection, that's okay," she said. "I just need to be me because I feel like a lot of people sometimes get in, and they're not fully themselves, and then they have a hard time.”

‘Love Island Games’ Kyra Green Took Her Bombshell Status to the Next Level

Kyra’s Non-Traditional Partner Choice Brings Something Exciting to ‘Love Island Games’

Kyra came in hot as the new bombshell. Her first order of business was to pick someone to be in a couple with. She had a chat with Curtis Pritchard before opting to partner with prior bombshell Megan Barton Hanson. Kyra was open about her sexuality in her initial season of Love Island, sharing with the world that she is bisexual. Her candidness in season one was certainly a game-changer and refreshing for the typically heterosexual structure of the franchise. She told us:

“Love Island usually is guy-girl recouplings, and I've been very open about my sexuality on my platform [and] in my life in general. So, this time, going in, I really wanted to be true to myself. Whether I wanted to couple up with a guy or a girl, I was going to choose what I wanted, and not the “norm” or the “typical,” and just go for the person that I like the most. Thankfully, when I walked in-- I mean Megan is drop-dead gorgeous! I'm sure we all freaking know that, and then to also talk to her and to realize that she's a lot like me… She's very true to herself. She's not afraid to say how she feels. she's [has] this calm but confident energy that I was really attracted to.”

Kyra’s choice brings a new element to the series, one that fans can look forward to watching play out. While it does seem small, Kyra’s decision to be her truest self has helped fans in the past, and will likely help new fans as well. She explained:

“I came out on my first season. I mean, I was already out, but I was [also] open about it on the show. It did, I see, like, so I help a lot of people, and I had people on social media, you know, DMing me and coming out to me before they felt safe to do it, maybe with the people around them, and it just was like, okay. It really does go a long way to be true to yourself.”

It’s exciting to see some LGBTQIA representation on Love Island Games, and it has certainly made the games more interesting. Kyra’s got a game plan, and it’s all about love, so fans can look forward to seeing how things progress with Megan, or if someone else will come into the picture.

To hear more about Kyra’s plans for the Love Island Games, as well as her true thoughts on Callum Hole’s fixation on her partner, watch the full interview above. Love Island Games streams 6 days a week, Sundays through Fridays at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.