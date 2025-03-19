When Jessica Jones premiered a decade ago, it won fans old and new thanks to Krysten Ritter's portrayal of the titular private eye. Ritter brought a sarcastic yet wounded energy to her portrayal of Jessica that not only matched what Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos brought to the pages of Alias but built upon it in surprising ways - especially with how she navigates the world as a detective and as a woman carrying some immense trauma. For all the ways Jessica Jones shook up the superhero TV landscape, there's one element that Ritter wasn't too fond of, and it might surprise viewers.

Ritter was a recent guest on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, and when Rosenbaum talked to her about Jessica Jones, she expressed her desire to return to the character - but also said that she can't look at Jessica's wardrobe the same way again. "I ruined it for myself!" she said with a laugh. "I'm like, 'I can't wear my regular clothes again!'" Rosenbaum correctly points out that Jessica's wardrobe inspired a few fashion statements, but more than that, it informs Jessica's entire character.

Jessica Jones's Streetwear is Fitting For Her Private Eye Career

Most of Ritter's wardrobe in Jessica Jones consists of regular streetwear, including a black leather jacket, boots, jeans, fingerless gloves, and usually a black or grey T-shirt. It's normal, nondescript clothing which makes it completely perfect for her life as a private eye. She needs to be able to blend into a crowd or keep her distance when tracking targets, and there's no better way to do that than to wear the kind of clothing that everyone else would. Jessica's clothing is also a fit for her acerbic personality, according to Jessica Jones costume designer Stephanie Maslansky:

"[Jessica] considers her clothing to be an armor and a shield and something that helps her maintain a distance from other people and privacy...It keeps her from having to deal with the rest of humanity in a certain sort of way."

It turns out that Malansky had to do some extensive work to make Jessica's outfits look street-worn, including sanding and scrubbing down the jacket and jeans Ritter wore to make them look as though they'd seen some serious wear and tear. The same level of care was put into the suits that Jessica's foe Kilgrave (David Tennant) wears; Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and his streetwear even pack a deeper level. But despite Jessica's attempts to be low-key, her outfits inspired many fans and cosplayers, so it's not hard to see where Ritter's coming from with her secondhand embarrassment.

'Jessica Jones’ Actual Superhero Costume Would Be Too Wild for the Screen