The infamous Chart continues its expanse in the upcoming third season of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. As is the show's MO, Showtime has revealed that Generation Q Season 3 will be featuring a handful of surprise guest stars, including Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams and Emmy nominee Joanna Cassidy. This news follows the exciting revelation that Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Kehlani will also be making a guest appearance. Give it up for Generation Q for pulling a W for the lesbians!

In Generation Q's upcoming third season Cho will be appearing as herself on Alice Pieszecki's (Leisha Hailey) late-night talk show Alice. Cho is a stand-up comedian, actress and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and is a five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. The actress has appeared in HBO's Hacks, NBC's 30 Rock, The Book of Queer, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, as well as her own specials like Margaret Cho: PsyCHO.

Guest star Adams will play a character named Taylor who is described as a sweet and honest, but self-deprecating barista with a secret. Adams is an acclaimed actress for her previous role in Chasing Amy, and has a full resume of feature credits including Dazed and Confused, Big Daddy, Animal and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Adams' television credits include Grey's Anatomy, The United States of Tara and Party Down. Her next project is Providence, currently in post-production, with Lily James, Uzo Aduba and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Showrunner and executive producer of The L Word: Generation Q, Marja-Lewis Ryan gushed, "I'm so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!"

Cassidy is portraying Patty in Generation Q, Tess's (Jamie Clayton) mother. Patty is a former Las Vegas showgirl now suffering from multiple sclerosis and dementia, and her appearance in the show may shake things up (more?) between Tess and Shane (Katherine Moennig). Cassidy is an actress both in film and television and is most notably known for her roles in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Under Fire. Her television credits include Switched at Birth, Bones, Six Feet Under and Buffalo Bill. Both Six Feet Under and Buffalo Bill earned Cassidy Emmy nominations for her performances as Margaret Chenowith and Jo Jo White, respectively.

Cho, Adams and Cassidy will be joining the complicated and interconnected star-studded cast alongside the OG The L Word series regulars Better Porter (Jennifer Beals), Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman), Hailey and Moennig, and the Generation Q newcomers Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Bette and Tina's daughter Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng) and Tess, played by Clayton who has been promoted to a series regular.

The L Word: Generation Q returns for its third season this November. The series premiere will be available exclusively to stream and on demand for Showtime subscribers on Friday, November 18, and will make its on-air debut November 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Brand-new episodes will be available every Friday for subscribers and Sundays on-air.