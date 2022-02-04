Showtime has decided to keep the lesbians coming. The L Word: Generation Q, sequel series to 2004’s The L Word, has just received an order for a third season. Once again, the drama series will follow the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people in Los Angeles and their relationships, frustrations, setbacks, success, and standing against prejudice.

Just like the previous year, Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q will consist of 10 episodes that will expand the intermingled stories of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) – all of that with high doses of sex, drama, and twists.

In Season 3, we will get to see more of Bette trying to get her bearings in a life in which she lost some of the most important things one could have, along with her return to the Art world after a failed stint in politics. Alice will continue to navigate the new world of relationships and Shane will have to deal with her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton) and not make the same mistakes she has done in the past.

Image via Showtime

Another season order also means a bigger expectation from fans for old fan-favorites to make a comeback. While Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) returned for a four-episode arc in Season 2 after guest-starring in Season 1, we’re still waiting to hear about other characters that have only been briefly mentioned over the last two seasons. As for the new characters, it’s safe to say that Season 3 will see Dani and Gigi’s relationship flourish while Sophie will have to power through Finley’s addiction. Finally, we’ll get to see more of Micah and Maribel, which is never a bad thing.

Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan is set to come back and helm Season 3. The screenwriter landed the showrunner gig on The L Word: Generation Q shortly after making her feature film debut, the Netflix film 6 Balloons with Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson.

Even though Showtime hasn’t announced an official date for the release of Season 3, The L Word: Generation Q is slated to return later this year, which may suggest we’re looking at a late summer premiere, just like we had in Season 2. Whenever it is, let’s not lose sight of the good news: there will be more The L Word this year. L'chaim!

