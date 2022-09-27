La Brea is back for Season 2, set to release on September 27, 2022, with weekly episodes on NBC, and on Peacock the following day. The new season takes us back to the people trapped in a massive, time-traveling sinkhole that appeared out of nowhere at La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard.

Finding themselves in foreign, pre-historic lands, these random survivors must work together to stay alive before danger strikes. Featuring diverse characters of different ages, careers, and personal backgrounds, La Brea portrays the group’s ups and downs as a team in the face of adversary - filled with hopeful and bittersweet moments.

In the meantime, check out this cast and character guide for La Brea.

Natalie Zea plays Eve Harris, the main protagonist of the show who falls into the sinkhole. A busy office manager and mom, her overprotectiveness is sometimes a bit too overbearing for her children.

Nevertheless, Eve’s fearlessness is what gives her the persistence to survive in the deadly sinkhole with her child. Smart and resourceful, Eve is one of the survivors who proposed to search for supplies and make camp. Her skills in hunting and trapping help her become a valuable asset to the camp and earns her respect from others.

Zea started her acting career in theater before getting her TV big break in the NBC soap opera Passions, starring as Gwen Hotchkiss. She’s also made some appearances in The Shield and The Unicorn.

Eoin Macken plays Gavin Harris, a former military pilot and Eve’s estranged husband. With the power to see visions of what’s inside the sinkhole, Gavin is originally a human being born in 10,000 BC under the name Isaiah.

One day, Isaiah traveled through the sinkhole and finds himself in 1988 Topanga, California. He has no recollection of his childhood in 10,000 BC and is adopted into a family that gives him the name Gavin. Although he may not have been the best role model in his family, Gavin gives his all to save his family and the rest of the survivors with his visions.

Macken is originally a model for the likes of Ralph Lauren and GQ. His acting portfolio includes playing Sir Gwaine in the BBC series Merlin and Gavin Cluxton in RTÉ's Fair City.

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Chiké Okonkwo plays Ty Coleman, a therapist and fellow survivor that Eve befriends in the sinkhole. Compared to others in the camp, Ty keeps to himself more and only connects with certain people on his terms. However, he eventually breaks down his walls and is revealed to be undergoing internal stress. With his background as a psychiatrist, Ty offers a listening ear to others who require emotional support in times of uncertainty, allowing members of the camp to relieve themselves of their guilt and grief.

Okonkwo is a British actor who’s played Lee Truitt in Being Mary Jane and DC Callum Gada in Paradox.

Karina Logue as Marybeth Hayes

Karina Logue plays Marybeth Hayes, a police officer based in Los Angeles who had been searching for her estranged son, Lucas. Stemming from a family of law enforcers, with twenty years of service in the police department, she offers a sense of law within all the chaos in the camp. While she shows utmost professionalism in her career, Marybeth still has much to learn as a mother, especially since she feels responsible for alienating her son. But throughout the show, audiences get to see just how much she loves her child, and just how far she would go to protect him.

Logue began her acting career with her role in the 1997 film Liar. Throughout the years, she took on roles like Denis Rattray in True Blood and a recurring part as Steph in Terriers.

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Josh McKenzie plays Lucas Hayes, the estranged son of Marybeth who is now a heroin trafficker. Unlike his law-abiding mother, Lucas falls into a life of crime after an unfortunate incident between him and his father. McKenzie took on the role of Marc Snell in The Hopes and Dreams of Gazza Snell.

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Zyra Gorecki plays Izzy Harris, the teenage daughter of Eve and Gavin. When she was young, she got caught in a car accident and unfortunately lost her leg in the wreck. She is one of the first people to find out about her father’s visions. Although she is highly skeptical at first, she eventually believes him. With her serious and no-nonsense attitude, she cares for her family deeply and is willing to take on any means to get her mother and brother home.

Before this, Zyra Gorecki made an appearance in the hit firefighter show Chicago Fire.

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Jack Martin plays Josh Harris, the teenage son of Eve and Gavin. Your average high school student, everything changed when he falls into the sinkhole with his mom. As a teenager, he is full of wit and has a strong sense of humor, although sometimes his stubbornness can get the best of him. During his time in the sinkhole, Josh begins to develop a serious outlook on life and grow into a mature version of himself. While he is estranged from his father, Josh has a much stronger relationship with his mom.

Martin is a Los Angeles-based actor and comedian, he previously appeared in an episode of the OWN original series All Rise.

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Jon Seda plays Dr. Sam Velez, a former SEAL member who’s now an accomplished physician. He is a skilled doctor with a solid military track. When Dr. Velez fell into the sinkhole along with his daughter Riley, he immediately takes a stance and assists the rest of the survivors. His medical expertise has proven to be life-saving on multiple occasions, making use of all the available supplies and equipment. Caring and compassionate, Dr. Velez does have his vulnerable side, a result of his time in the army. Still, it is his so-called weaknesses that help him become a stronger person in the team.

Seda was originally an amateur boxer who got his big break in the film Gladiator (the boxing film not the Ridley Scott film). He starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in Selena and was in NBC’s Chicago P.D. as Detective Antonio Dawson.

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Veronica St. Clair plays Riley Velez, the daughter of Dr. Sam Velez whom Josh becomes friends. With her strong background as a former pre-med student, Riley uses her knowledge to help out the rest of the survivors in the sinkhole. However, she’s bound to her self-doubt, and it doesn’t help to have a much more successful surgeon father. But underneath her deep-rooted insecurities is a talented, leader-to-be whose strength inspires the camp.

St. Clair started her acting career in 2015 with a role in the La Jolla Playhouse. She’s also made a guest appearance in the limited series Unbelievable.

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Rohan Mirchandaney plays Scott Israni, an anthropology graduate student who works as a professional tour guide at the Tar Pits Museum. His knowledge of prehistoric life and the animal kingdom becomes incredibly valuable as he helps his fellow survivors get familiar with his surroundings. While Scott comes from an academic background, he can be very eccentric and anxiety-ridden, with a dependence on substances to alleviate his panic attacks.

Mirchandaney’s acting career stems from his theater roots, once performing a play entitled A Servant to Two Masters in high school. He’s featured in the blockbuster movie Hotel Mumbai alongside Dev Patel.

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Lily Santiago plays Veronica Castillo, a former runaway who’s now all grown up as a religious young adult. Veronica comes from a questionably rigid family and was raised in a strict household along with her sister, Lilly. Previously, Santiago was in projects such as Vineyards and Viral.

Chloe De Los Santos as Lilly Castillo

Chloe De Los Santos plays Lilly Castillo, Veronica’s sister who pretends to cannot speak. In the show, Lilly has a quiet and introverted personality, which continues to be prevalent during the time in the sinkhole. Santos is an Australian actress who’s made previous appearances in Fam Time and Tidelands.

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Nicholas Gonzalez plays Levi Delgado, an old friend of the Harris family and an Air Force pilot. He is Gavin’s best friend and is leading the mission to save the survivors trapped inside the sinkhole. Captain Delgado is no stranger to risky tasks, and with his perfect track record as a pilot, he doesn’t hesitate to go to great lengths to bring the survivors back. Before this, Gonzalez played Alex Santiago in Showtime’s Resurrection Blvd. and Dr. Neil Melendez in The Good Doctor.