NBC has unveiled the first five minutes of the upcoming drama series La Brea ahead of its premiere on September 28. In the show, a giant sinkhole breaks open in the middle of Los Angeles and takes a bunch of people in with it. Instead of dying, however, they discover they are now in a surprising new world.

The clip reveals that creator and showrunner David Appelbaum (The Mentalist) wasted no time in getting straight to the point. The first scene establishes some family dynamics – a divorced mother of two, kids disagreeing about the parents’ separation – and then it’s sinkhole time.

As you would expect, this big event makes for an attention-gripping action sequence, with people trying to escape from… well, their deaths, buildings falling apart, and lots of screaming and cars crashing into one another. The clip also suggests this could be a show where no good deed goes unpunished, as Josh (Jack Martin) stops mid-run to save a kid and ends up falling into the hole. He is later joined by his mother (Natalie Zea) and, as the poster has already revealed, they’ll end up in a whole new world.

The cast also includes Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

La Brea is set to premiere on NBC on September 28. You can stream it a day later on Peacock. Check out the full clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for La Brea:

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

