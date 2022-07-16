Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) is joining the cast of NBC’s La Brea as a major recurring character in the series’ upcoming second season. Roberts will play James Mallet, the brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world, Deadline reported.

Created by writer and executive producer David Applebaum (The Mentalist), La Brea tells the story of a family separated when a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into an unexplainable primeval world. As characters band together to survive their time at the dawn of man, the survivors back in the modern world try to solve the mystery of the sinkholes in order to rescue those they lost. The catastrophic event separates the Harris family between these two worlds.

In season two, Eve (Natalie Zea, Justified) is left staggering after her son Josh (Jack Martin, All Rise) mistakenly went through a portal, taking him to 1988. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Gavin (Eoin Mackin, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), and their daughter, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki, Chicago Fire) landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the dangerous world they are in to get back to L.A. With the flurry of events taking place in Season 2, it will be interesting to see where Roberts' character fits in the story.

Image via TBS

RELATED: 10 Shows Like 'La Brea' to Watch for More Absurd Sci-Fi Drama

Roberts is well-known for his role of Declan Stanwick in the TBS original series Wrecked, which is another series following survivors, but these are survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island. He most recently played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter & the Cursed Child on Broadway. Some of his other roles include Blaine in the TruTV series Adam Ruins Everything as well as Stage Murray in the New Zealand series Flight of the Conchords. Roberts also guest starred on other TV series such as The Rookie, Sweet Tooth, Quantico, and The Good Place.

The rest of the La Brea cast includes Jon Seda (Chicago P.D.), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Chiké Okonkwo (Call of Duty: Vanguard), Veronica St. Clair (13 Reasons Why), Rohan Mirchandaney (Hotel Mumbai), Lily Santiago (Vineyards), Josh McKenzie (Filthy Rich), Tonantzin Carmelo (Imprint) and Michelle Vergara Moore (The Usual Suspects).

The series is produced by Universal Television alongside Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, which are both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios. The executive producers are Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Pittman, Adam Davidson and Chris Hollier as well as Applebaum.

Season 2 of La Brea premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 9 p.m. ET slot on NBC.

Check out the first five minutes of La Brea below: