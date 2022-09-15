Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.

Every great sci-fi series has a strong opening premise, and the premise of La Brea definitely did not disappoint initial viewers. A massive sinkhole rips into Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and causes the destruction of everything within its radius. Add into this chasm of chaos the fact that it is a portal to another time, notably the time of 10,000 B.C, and you have a recipe for pure sci-fi entertainment. Even that short opening synopsis for Season 1 is enough to get sci-fi fans excited, so it is no surprise that the show was popular enough to earn itself a second stint. We are currently just a short while away from the launch of Season 2, and information at this time to keep the mood of La Brea enthusiasts high is crucial.

So, with that in mind, here is absolutely everything we know about Season 2 of La Brea so far.

When Is La Brea Season 2 Premiering?

With Season 1 of the show releasing on September 28, 2021, it makes perfect sense to learn that Season 2 will be launching almost exactly a year late, on September 27, 2022. The show's sophomore season will be airing on NBC, with episodes available to be streamed on Peacock. Fans of the show in the UK will, unfortunately, have to wait for Season 2, following Season 1's later release back in August. Season 1 can be watched in the UK however by subscribing to Paramount+.

Watch the La Brea Season 2 Trailer

On June 30, 2022, NBC released this teaser trailer on their YouTube channel, and, although only 15 seconds long, it gives fans a small taste of what to expect from the new season of the show. The trailer gives us a sense of the magnitude we can expect from Season 2, with different settings and large set pieces being seen throughout this short teaser. The mood is mysterious and dangerous, with the trailer giving a sense of high-octane action, something many critics of the first season suggested the show lacked. With that being said, only so much can be seen from 15 seconds of footage, and the anticipation and intrigue surrounding Season 2 will seemingly drag on till its release.

What Is the Plot of La Brea Season 2?

Fans of the show were left with many unanswered questions upon the end of Season 1 and will be hoping for answers throughout the narrative arc of Season 2. Of course, details regarding specific plot details will only be revealed upon the new season's release, but some details regarding the whereabouts of the Harris family members are known. Josh (Jack Martin) has mistakenly gone through a portal and ended up in 1988, with Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) on the other end of the timeline in prehistoric Seattle. This setup creates a lot of intrigue surrounding exactly how the family can get back together, and it also promises a range of settings for Season 2, hopefully lending itself to some beautiful cinematography and CGI work.

Who's In the Cast of the New Season?

For what was a relatively unknown cast, throughout Season 1, fans grew to love the main cast members of La Brea, and, with that in mind, it is wise to recap on which characters will be returning this year. Jack Martin, Eoin Macken, and Zyra Gorecki are back as mentioned previously, and they are joined by fellow Harris family member Eve (Natalie Zea). Also confirmed to return are Chiké Okonkwo (Being Mary Jane) as Ty Coleman, Veronica St. Clair (Unbelievable) as Riley Velez, Rohan Mirchandaney (Hotel Mumbai) as Scott Israni, and Lily Santiago (Screwed) as Veronica Castillo.

The ensemble cast, especially Natalie Zea, received a lot of praise for their performances in Season 1, leaving fans in good spirits regarding what to expect from Season 2. There is one notable new face to the cast, with Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) playing scientist and businessman James. This cast, combined with the vision of showrunner David Applebaum (The Mentalist, NCIS: New Orleans) should be a recipe for lots of fun in the upcoming season.

More Shows like La Brea to Watch Next

While waiting for the release of La Brea Season 2, it can feel as if the days are ticking over slowly. Fans of the show may be waiting patiently for their next dose of sci-fi mystery but, in the meantime, these shows might be enough to cleanse the palate before La Brea returns.

Manifest: Also originally an NBC show, Manifest tells the tale of airline passengers who, after landing years after they took off, must try and reintegrate into a society that has long since moved on without them. The premise alone will surely entice fans of La Brea and, with a strong cast and creator Jeff Rake (The Tomorrow People) at the helm, it is a fantastic way to pass the time. There are currently three seasons available to watch on Netflix, which was originally the final total after the show was axed by NBC. Netflix then acquired the rights to it and, following a successful stint at the top of Netflix's viewing charts, they renewed it for a fourth and final season that debuts in November 2022.

Under the Dome: In a small town in Maine, USA, the residents are suddenly trapped under an invisible dome letting no one in or out. A premise like this oozes sci-fi mystery, and the reception back in 2013 from sci-fi fans would certify just how good a recommendation this show is to fans of La Brea. Once again, a strong ensemble cast works seamlessly with each other to provide a sense of intrigue and ambiguity to the mood of Under the Dome, much like the tone set in La Brea. Under the Dome is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

