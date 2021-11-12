NBC's surprise hit freshman show La Brea has been renewed for a second season. The series follows the aftermath of a sinkhole that opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling in hundreds of people and building. The survivors of the fall find themselves in a dangerous primeval land, where they must work together to survive. The rest of the world, however, tries to understand why the sinkhole appeared and what to do next.

The series stars Natalie Zea, Eion Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Chikè Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santo, and Josh McKenzie. David Applebaum, who is best known for The Mentalist and Wisdom of the Crowd, created the series and serves as executive producer.

The series has only aired seven episodes, but per NBC, the show's pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms. Critics have been quick to criticize the obvious comparisons to ABC's Lost, as both series revolve around weird happenings to a group of strangers on a mysterious island, or in the case of La Brea, time vortex? Yet others have praised La Brea for diving deep into their weird mythology within the first episode and setting the stage appropriately, where its predecessor, Lost, took its time getting to its weirder bits. That said, with a second season in the wings, fans of the series are one step closer to revealing the mysteries of the sinkhole and what it all means.

La Brea is one of the only two new shows that NBC debuted in the fall, the other being Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk, which takes on a Sliding Doors theme and shows one man in three different versions of his life. NBC has held their other scripted series, American Auto, Grand Crew, and the limited series The Thing About Pam, for midseason.

La Brea airs on Tuesday nights on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

