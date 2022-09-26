If you thought that La Brea is one of the most insane shows you have watched lately, then brace yourself for another season of the sci-fi mystery. The fan-favorite series from NBC premiered in the fall of 2021 and is returning for an all-new season this September.

La Brea has been regarded as one of the most imaginative series on primetime television right now and follows the Harris family, who gets separated after a giant sinkhole suddenly opens up in Los Angeles. Season 2 continues their fight for survival along with a bunch of desperate strangers, who join the Harris family in this unexpected and unimaginable world. Created and executive produced by David Appelbaum (The Mentalist), La Brea Season 2 sees the return of its main cast, which includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Chiké Okonkwo, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, and Josh McKenzie in various roles. Some recurring cast members from the previous season are also expected to reprise their roles, and as expected, there’ll definitely be some new characters as new events keep cropping up in this journey across time and space.

La Brea shaped up to be a popular show among sci-fi fans and if you have already watched the first season, then the second season is sure to intrigue you equally, or maybe more. Read on to find out how you can watch La Brea Season 2, and where and when you can watch it when it returns to the network this fall.

Image via NBC

When Is La Brea Season 2 Premiering?

Image via NBC

La Brea Season 2 is premiering in the US, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. All new episodes will also be available for streaming the next day (more on that in a moment).

How Many Episodes Does La Brea Season 2 Have?

La Brea Season 2 is slated to have 14 episodes, which is four episodes more than the previous season. That's not a surprise, looking at the show’s popularity among fans of the genre. After the season premiere, all new episodes will be released weekly on NBC, every Tuesday, at 9 pm ET/PT, and the next day on Peacock. Here are the titles and release dates of the first two episodes:

Episode 1: "The Next Day", September 27, 2022.

Episode 2: “The Cave”, October 2, 2022.

The season premiere is directed by Adam Davidson and written by David Appelbaum, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Watch the La Brea Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for La Brea Season 2 was released quite recently and you can check it out in the player above. Before the full-length trailer, a teaser was also released in July 2022.

When Is the La Brea Season 2 Finale Coming Out?

Since all episodes of La Brea Season 2 are airing/streaming weekly, you can expect the season finale to release around the end of 2022, specifically on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Where Is La Brea Streaming?

La Brea is a sci-fi drama mystery series that premiered on NBC in September 2021. A Universal Television and Keshet Studios production, the series received mixed reviews for its first season, when it premiered. During its first season run, La Brea got a renewal order for a 14-episode second season. If you love impossible science fiction stories, then La Brea might be right up your alley. And if haven’t seen this show yet, then you can catch up on the first season, available on NBC’s website and on Peacock. Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch the first season on Paramount+, available on subscription.

Can You Watch La Brea Without Peacock?

Image via NBC

La Brea is an NBC original production, so you can easily access the network with your cable TV package/s. The series is simultaneously available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Apart from those two options, there's no other way to watch the show in the US. Peacock is available on browser and through a mobile app. Peacock services are available on a subscription basis, through which you can access unlimited original and other popular movies, series, live shows, and more. Some cable service providers also offer a Peacock subscription for free as part of a bundle.

You can easily sign up with their basic or premium plans. The Peacock Premium plan costs $4.99 and includes ads, while the Premium Plus plan costs $9.99 and is free of ads. You can also access the streaming service through other platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku. NBC is also available for streaming through live TV services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, FUBO TV, or Hulu with Live TV.

What Is La Brea Season 2 About?

La Brea is a survival story with a strong sci-fi angle, set on the La Brea Tar Pits, an active paleontological research site in urban Los Angeles. The series follows an unexpected phenomenon where a massive sinkhole opens up at the site and sucks in hundreds of people, buildings, vehicles, etc. But that’s not all. The sinkhole turns out to be a portal to another world, rather than to the primitive version of our world. The Harris family gets torn apart by the event, along with many other survivors who must try to first manage to live in this strange world and then find a way out and reunite with their respective loved ones. This strange group of people also needs to stick together to be able to survive the mysterious and dangerous elements of the prehistoric world.

Throughout the first season, people investigate the event and discover that they have landed in 10,000 BC at the same location. The second season will most likely answer all the burning questions that the first season ended with. By the end of Season 1, we see some members of the Harris family end up at different timelines. For instance, Josh lands in 1988, while Gavin and Izzy find themselves in a prehistoric version of what would be Seattle. In some ways, La Brea is a family adventure drama with time travel, primitive earth, and strange occurrence, but with a dose of graveness and fear attached to the plot. With any luck, Season 2 will be raising the stakes further so expect more family drama and weird sci-fi madness.