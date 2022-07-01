The first season of La Brea—a sci-fi mystery television series centered on a group of Angelenos who vanished into a huge sinkhole only to resurface in Los Angeles 12,000 years ago—left fans with burning questions. But this fall, will the hit NBC drama answer those questions or merely ask more when it returns September 27.

La Brea follows a catastrophic event where all the characters must band together to survive after a gigantic sinkhole erupts in Los Angeles, dragging people and structures into a strange and hazardous prehistoric world. The occurrence resulted in a slew of surprises and elevated highs and lows for the survivors and their loved ones stuck in the present. The disastrous event also separated the Harris family between two worlds. In season two, Eve (Natalie Zea) deals with the aftermath of her son, Josh (Jack Martin), accidentally entering a portal to 1988. Little did she know, after making their way back to L.A, her ex-husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken), and their daugther, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), must face a number of elements and creatures after they crashed in ancient Seattle.

La Brea's series creator and showrunner, David Appelbaum, previously told TVLine that he is so "thrilled" to be in the production again for season two. “Can’t wait for our fans to see all of the mysteries and surprises we have in store. It’s going to be an exciting season.”

Apart from the Harris family—Zea, Martin, Macken, and Gorecki—the cast also includes Jon Seda (Selena), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Chiké Okonkwo (Death Saved My Life), Veronica St. Clair (13 Reasons Why), Rohan Mirchandaney (Hotel Mumbai), Lily Santiago (Viral), Josh McKenzie (Filthy Rich), Tonantzin Carmelo (Into the West), and Michelle Vergara Moore (The Unusual Suspects). Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson, and Chris Hollier serve as executive produce alongside writer Appelbaum.

Produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, the first season quickly became fall's number 1 show in the 18-49 demo as well as a number 1 new drama in 2021-22 in the 18-49 demo.

Season 2 of La Brea will air on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. NBC's ET time slot. Once season two airs, new episodes will be available to watch on Peacock the following day. You can watch the trailer below: