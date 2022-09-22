With Season 2 of the fan-favorite sci-fi series La Brea premiering next week, NBC released a new trailer that adds more mystery, and more danger, on the horizon for the survivors. The Harris family in particular faces the grueling task of reuniting as time and space still separate them.

La Brea premiered one year ago and became an instant hit for NBC, becoming the top new television show of the fall and doing well with the all-too-important 18-49 demographic. It began with a sinkhole opening up in modern-day Los Angeles, sucking everything and everyone around it inside including two members of the Harris family, Eve (Natalie Zea) and Josh (Jack Martin). Instead of falling underground, however, they end up in 10,000 B.C. in a dangerous land full of early humans and animals. While the survivors of the sinkhole are forced to band together against their dangerous new environment, Eve's husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) is convinced everyone who fell into the sinkhole is still alive and investigates how to reach them and bring them back.

Titled "Survival is the Only Way Home," the new trailer picks up where the Harris family left off — with Gavin and his daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) jumping into the past, Eve still trying to survive, and Josh stuck in 1988 after accidentally stepping into a portal last season. Immediately, the tension is high as new dangers are introduced with more ancient animals and the looming threat of the ruthless Exiles who kidnap Eve. Gavin and Izzy are also in serious danger on their first trip to the past as they try to make their way from prehistoric Seattle to L.A. to reunite with Eve and the other survivors. Things look especially bleak for Josh and the rest trapped in the 80s as there's no apparent way to return to their time or even 10,000 B.C.

More questions are raised about the sinkhole and the time period the survivors are stuck in as well. Rebecca Albridge (Ming Zhu-Hii), who continues to show she knows way more than everyone else, reveals a secret staircase leading down into a cave, only further confirming that not all is as it seems. The biggest, and most intriguing development, however, comes at the end when another sinkhole opens beneath the Hollywood sign, creating both an eye-catching set-piece and a new mystery to solve.

Alongside the members of the Harris family, the series features Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore. Additionally, La Brea has added the talents of Jonno Roberts for Season 2. The show hails from David Appelbaum who looks to continue crafting the mystery with executive producers Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea Season 2 returns to the past on Tuesday, September 27 with new episodes arriving the next day on Peacock. Check out the trailer below.