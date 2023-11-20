This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

La Brea is coming to an end at NBC after three seasons. The official announcement of the sci-fi drama's end came as the network unveiled its plans for its 2024 television slate. The final season, which premieres on Tuesday, January 9 at 9 p.m., will be an abbreviated outing as previously announced, with only six episodes to wrap up the dramatic adventure.

La Brea focuses heavily on the Harris family who gets torn apart across space and time when a colossal sinkhole opens in Los Angeles. Anyone unfortunate enough to be trapped in the catastrophic event falls into a primeval land full of mystery and danger that brings them together. The mother Eve (Natalie Zea) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are whisked away to the prehistoric period along with a large group of other survivors while the father Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) are stuck on the outside trying to find a way to bring everyone back. Season 2 dug the Lost-like mystery even deeper with more twists and turns that further threw into question the history of the Harris family as the cast traveled through to other times including the 80s.

Life on NBC wasn't particularly easy for La Brea. Production on its pilot was thrown off course by the pandemic, much like many shows around the time. It still managed to earn a straight-to-series order after everything and captured a strong following upon its premiere in the fall of 2021, even if critics were less than pleased, as indicated by a dreadful 29% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Such a showing earned the series a swift renewal for Season 2, which only continued to build upon what creator David Appelbaum had established and kept a steady viewership with an average of four million viewers per episode before its midseason hiatus. Unfortunately, things got complicated again after the Season 3 renewal thanks to the dual Hollywood strikes. That was the straw that broke the camel's back as NBC chose to go for a shorter season post-strike and release its actors from their contracts to pursue new opportunities.