The Big Picture La Brea will conclude with its current season, as the final episode is scheduled to air on February 13.

An exclusive clip features Gavin and Ty discussing their plan to set things right, as they can no longer trust the machines.

The characters of La Brea have faced time travel, dinosaurs, and futuristic technology in their quest to return home.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a new clip from La Brea Season 3, Episode 5. The science fiction drama follows a group of survivors trying to get back home battling time travel and dinosaurs along the way. After a couple of years of entertaining people with their quest to come back to their original timeline, it's time for the characters of La Brea to say goodbye, with the series coming to an end with its current season. But before the mysteries behind the show can reach their conclusion, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) have a very important conversation to get through. Hopefully, their plan to set things right will finally work.

The new clip from La Brea features Gavin and Ty in the place that will turn out to be Eve's (Natalie Zea) favorite spot in the future. Knowing that they can't trust the machines that have complicated their mission, the characters have nothing left to lose. In addition to every problem they have to deal with, Gavin and Ty are concerned because Paara (Tonantzin Carmelo) hasn't returned from the trip she was sent on. But Gavin is sure that every step taken has meaning behind it. Time is running out for the main characters of La Brea, with the final episode's release looming in the distance.

The whole problem for the people of La Brea began when a mysterious portal opened up in the middle of Los Angeles, taking people to the same location they departed from, only thousands of years in the past. Gavin would soon realize that some of his youth had actually taken place in the distant past already, setting the stage for the characters of La Brea to discover the actual timeline of events. In the meantime, powerful people from the present try to take the past's resources for themselves, complicating the survival of the people who were involved in the original Los Angeles incident.

The End of the Road Is Ahead for 'La Brea'

NBC confirmed some time ago that the current season of La Brea would be the show's final installment, bringing the Harris family's journey to a close. The series created by David Appelbaum had already dealt with time travel, dinosaurs, futuristic technology, and every science fiction concept it could fit into its three seasons. Ron Underwood and Cherie Nowlan have directed the third season's recent episodes, with only the two-part finale to go. The final episode of La Brea is currently scheduled to air on February 13, with the chapter's title being "The Road Home, Part 2."

You can check out Collider's exclusive clip from this week's episode of La Brea below.

La Brea When a massive sinkhole opens in L.A., the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious world. Gavin discovers that his visions may hold the key to bringing them home. Release Date September 28, 2021 Creator David Appelbaum Cast Natalie Zea , Jon Seda , Chiké Okonkwo , Eoin Macken , Jack Martin , Veronica St. Clair Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Peacock

