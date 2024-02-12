The Big Picture La Brea 's Season 3 finale brings Gavin and Eve's love story full circle, as they revisit a special spot from their early days and reflect on their future as a family.

As the show nears its end, the complications and twists of the time-travel adventure continue to challenge Gavin's quest to reunite with his loved ones, but their strong love remains at the core.

Despite the challenges faced due to the strikes and the shortened season, the final episodes of La Brea promise to deliver an exciting and satisfying conclusion, with a big, chaotic, and fun-filled finale.

NBC's La Brea is running out of time, and so is Gavin (Eoin Macken) and his family. The Season 3 finale is set to bring the series to a close on Tuesday, February 13, ending the time-hopping journey of the Harris family. They've battled dinosaurs, uncovered mysteries about the sinkhole that opened up in Los Angeles, and so much more, but they still have yet to finally reunite for good. Ahead of the premiere, Deadline exclusively shared a sneak peek that, rather than teasing the current situation for the survivors, flashes back to a happier time in Gavin's relationship with Eve (Natalie Zea).

The preview clip for the episode, titled "The Road Home, Part 2," opens with a shot of a large tree in the Hollywood Hills where notes dangle from the branches. For Gavin and Eve, the tree is the site of their s econd third date, and it's a spot they never get tired of hiking to. On their first visit, they hung a photo on the tree and promised to return on their first anniversary together, only to continue the trend in years to come with new photos each time. Eve asks Gavin to check if their last photo remains, but when he can't find it, she instructs him to check a particular note with a green ribbon tied to it. Once he opens it up, Gavin finds a scan of Eve's ultrasound. She breaks the news that she's pregnant in the flashback and Gavin joyfully accepts his new responsibilities as a father, even making Eve promise that they return every time they have a child.

Beyond that sweet moment, La Brea is heading toward a wild finale as Gavin is still trying to find a way back to his wife, his son Josh (Jack Martin), and Riley Velez (Veronica St. Clair). He hopes that they can eventually get back home and be a happy family again like in the flashback, but there are no guarantees given the twists and turns of their adventure through time. The preview emphasizes how, despite the complications between Gavin and Eve, including that Gavin lived part of his life in a different era, their love for each other is strong and remains at the heart of the show as it nears its abbreviated end.

'La Brea' Season 3 Promises a Satisfying Conclusion for the Harrises

Close

La Brea's final season may only be six episodes after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes complicated matters at NBC, but the show is packing a lot into that smaller package. Macken, for his part, called the final three episodes of the series his favorite in an interview with Collider earlier this year, praising series creator David Appelbaum and teasing a final episode that takes a home-run swing to close out its run:

"We actually had a blast. They did this massive episode and really went for it. There was a certain freedom with what we did because we had to be finished in time for the strike, so they tried to just create a really big episode that was so much fun. We knew everyone was trying their hardest to really pull the last bit of juice out of the characters and the moment. We just had an absolute blast. It was only when I actually finished that you went, 'Ah, fuck, that’s it.' But during it, we had the best time. It was like the last day of summer camp and everyone was having a great time. We knew we were creating a really interesting episode and the crew and the cast just went for it. It was this big, extravagant bonanza of chaos and it was just so much fun."

La Brea's series finale, "The Road Home, Part 2," premieres on CBS this Tuesday, February 13. Check out a sneak peek at the finale below.