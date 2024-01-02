The hit sci-fi series La Brea has delivered plenty of action and mystery ever since its very first episode back in September 2021. After a successful second season, the demand for a third season was undeniable, leading to that very announcement in early 2023. Alas, 2023 proved to be a difficult year, and dual strikes led to serious delays in production. Because of this, it was confirmed that not only would Season 3 be considerably shorter, but it would also be the show's last, with creator David Appelbaum and his team suddenly hit with the mammoth task of finishing this story in a limited space of time. So, with the final chapter of La Brea on the horizon, here is everything we know about Season 3 of the NBC hit.

La Brea When a massive sinkhole opens in L.A., the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious world. Gavin discovers that his visions may hold the key to bringing them home. Release Date September 28, 2021 Creator David Appelbaum Cast Natalie Zea , Jon Seda , Chiké Okonkwo , Eoin Macken , Jack Martin , Veronica St. Clair Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Drama , Mystery Rating TV-14 Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Image via NBC

Season 3 of La Brea will officially premiere on Tuesday, January 9, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, making it a perfect early watch for your 2024 TV schedule.

Where Can You Watch 'La Brea' Season 3?

Image via NBC

Just like its first two seasons, La Brea Season 3 will be released on NBC, with the show also able to be streamed on Peacock. Currently, both of the first two seasons are available to watch with a Peacock subscription, with UK fans able to indulge in the sci-fi chaos via Paramount Plus.

Watch on Peacock

Watch on Paramount Plus

Is There a Trailer for 'La Brea' Season 3?

Yes, the final season trailer for La Brea was released on December 18.

With the trailer subtitled 'One Last Chance To Get Home', the shocking ending to Season 2, like many expected, will dominate the narrative of the upcoming final outing. After being indefinitely trapped in the prehistoric portal, the Harris family looks set to encounter an eclectic mix of wild beasts, highlighted by a malevolent T. rex, as their hunt for survival and, eventually, freedom continues. Set to the tune of a brooding cover of "California Dreamin," with the line 'I'd be safe and warm if I was in L.A.' feeling particularly poignant, the sheer scope of the upcoming season is shown in full glory as fans get their first glimpse at the terrifying obstacles that lay in the character's wake. With no suggestion that they will ever return to the modern world throughout the trailer, who knows if La Brea will have even a semblance of a happy ending?

What Cast-Members Are Returning in 'La Brea' Season 3?

Close

Besides both Melissa Neal as Caroline and Jonno Roberts as James, scientists on the Lazarus Project who met an untimely end in the last season, the upcoming finale will see the return of almost everyone from Season 2, much to the delight of lovers of the show.

Returning for Season 3 are the likes of Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes, Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, Jack Martin as Josh Harris, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez, Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni, Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez, Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado, Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara, and Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones.

What Will ‘La Brea’ Season 3 Be About?

Image via NBC

As expected, and although there is not yet an official synopsis, we do know that Season 3 will revolve around the Harris family searching for a way back home after being trapped in the past. With the final portal back to the present seemingly gone, the gang must now traverse the lonely and dangerous environment of 10,000 BC with no clear idea of how to get home. Not only that but Eve has been transported into the future, with her facing a similar struggle in the hunt for normalcy. However, beyond the incomparable sinkholes and mind-bending time portals that make La Brea a wild sci-fi adventure, it is the family drama at its core that has earned the show its place in the hearts of millions. In that light, it is the relationships between the characters both superficially, regarding Lucas and Veronica's pregnancy, and on a deeper emotional level, that La Brea Season 3, the final season, will find its poignant sense of closure. With so many knots left to tie, this upcoming outing looks to be the most adventurous and dramatic yet.

Who Is Making 'La Brea' Season 3?

Although there is no official confirmation of everyone who is involved behind the scenes on Season 3, it is expected that many of the same names that have fashioned the show into the hit it is today will see it through its final moments. Alongside creator David Applebaum, executive producer credits will go to the likes of Adam Davidson, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Ken Woodruff, and Bryan Wynbrandt. It is also likely that the aforementioned Adam Davidson will be back to direct in Season 3, having already directed the majority of episodes in Seasons 1 and 2.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In ‘La Brea’ Season 3?

Image via NBC

Because of the strikes, NBC gave actors the chance to cut their contracts, with the end of the show now looking to be sooner rather than later. With that in mind, the episode count was cut to just six for Season 3, compared to the 10 episodes in Season 1 and the 14 episodes in Season 2. Episode 1 of the new season is titled "Sierra" and is directed by Ron Underwood.