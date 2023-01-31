NBC has picked up its hit science fiction series La Brea for a third season. The news comes as fans are getting ready to dive back into the adventures of the show's strange underground world with the second half of the disaster series's second season making its return to the network later tonight. The ongoing Season 2 will include a total of 14 episodes and fans will be delighted to learn that the season finale will not end the show, but rather set it up for another round of mysterious adventure.

At the center of this time-hopping series is the Harris famil, who gets torn in half after a giant sinkhole rocks their town, splitting the family in half. The aftermath of the disaster plunges Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) alongside a host of other Los Angeles residents into a strange new world down below, while left above ground is her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) alongside other residents. The stakes for survival get increasingly higher as the family bands together in order to stay alive in this bizarre primeval land below the ground.

La Brea's premiere episode was heavily lambasted by critics and while that initial negative reception would have spelled doom for most shows, La Brea has managed to survive against all odds. The show is regarded as one of the most insane shows currently airing on primetime television, with science fiction fans praising its bold imagination. Despite the tongue-lash from critics, sci-fi lovers tuned in in their numbers for the inaugural season which ranked as the number one show of the fall seasons within the 18-49 audience demographic and capped off the 2021-22 season as the highest-rated show on NBC. Season 2 premiered to a rating of 0.49 with an average of 4 million live+same-day viewers. Before going on a mid-season hiatus in November last year, the show averaged 3.6 million viewers per season, justifying a reason for another renewal.

Image via NBC

In addition to Zea, Macken, Martin, and Gorecki, the show's cast includes Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

La Brea is created by David Appelbaum who also serves as showrunner an executive producer. Other executive producers include Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman. The show hails from the stables of Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in a collaborative production with Keshet Studios.

Season 2 will resume tonight at 9/8c with episodes 8 and 9 released back-to-back before landing on its sister-streaming service Peacock the next day. All previously aired seasons of La Brea are available to stream on Peacock.