The Big Picture La Brea Season 3 premieres on NBC on January 9, bringing the exciting conclusion to the sci-fi mystery series.

A sneak peek of the premiere episode shows the immediate danger the survivors face from dinosaurs in 10,000 B.C.

The sinkhole and its connection to a prehistoric land still hold many mysteries to be solved as the Harris family's story wraps up.

The third and final season of NBC's sci-fi mystery series La Brea is nearly here and the network is eager to tease what's to come for the Harris family as their story wraps up. There are a ton of mysteries left to solve and loose ends to tie up surrounding the mysterious sinkhole and its connection to a prehistoric land. Before any of that can be addressed, a more immediate threat awaits the survivors in 10,000 B.C. A new sneak peek from the premiere episode was released today showing danger ahead as dinosaurs lay waste to their home and send everyone scattering.

Following a brief introduction by the cast teasing the craziness ahead in the final season, the clip sees Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) interrupted by people screaming and running from the Clearing, the group's base camp of operations which was first established back in the pilot. They soon find out that dinosaurs have invaded and are in the midst of a battle with each other, leaving the headquarters in ruins. Most concerning of all is the whereabouts of Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh (Jack Martin) whom Gavin frantically searches for amid the carnage. Although he finds Izzy and aids in other survivors escaping, the event leaves the group terrified and without the home away from home they've built up throughout the entire series.

The premiere episode, titled "Sierra," will deal with the ramifications of the Clearing's destruction as the survivors look for a new, safer place to stay in the prehistoric world. In the midst of it all, Gavin uncovers a clue to the whereabouts of Eve (Natalie Zea) who was sucked into the portal before it went kaput and sent to some far-flung time away from the rest of her family. Considering the series has always been about finding a way to reunite the family in their own time, finding her will be a key part of the abbreviated six-episode finale. The synopsis teases that this final time-hopping adventure will only lead to more tragic consequences for the survivors, however.

'La Brea' Season 3 Promises a Satisfying End for Its Survivors

Close

Although La Brea has had its fair share of trials to endure throughout its run, the team hopes to provide a satisfying ending despite the shorter length of the final season. In a previous interview with Collider's Christina Raddish, series creator and showrunner David Appelbaum teased how Season 3 will work toward finding a way to reach Eve now that the portal destroyed while still making room for more stories involving other survivors and more chaos emerging from the auroras that everyone will have to deal with. The full cast will be back to take part in this wild final adventure, including Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore among others.

La Brea returns for Season 3 on January 9 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out our guide here for everything there is to know heading into the final episodes. Check out the sneak peek below, and stream the first two seasons on Peacock in the U.S.

La Brea When a massive sinkhole opens in L.A., the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious world. Gavin discovers that his visions may hold the key to bringing them home. Release Date September 28, 2021 Creator David Appelbaum Cast Natalie Zea , Jon Seda , Chiké Okonkwo , Eoin Macken , Jack Martin , Veronica St. Clair Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Drama , Mystery Rating TV-14 Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock