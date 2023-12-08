The Big Picture In a sneak peek teaser for La Brea's final season, the stakes grow even more dire as the cast collides with dinosaurs and more.

Six first-look images also tease what the cast will be dealing with as they continue looking for a way home.

Season 3 premieres on January 9, 2024 on NBC, and will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

The journey of the Harris family is about to end, and Collider has an exclusive first look at the final season of La Brea. Premiering on January 9, 2024, at 9/8c and streaming the following day on Peacock, the final episodes will determine if the survivors of the Los Angeles accident will return to their original timeline, or if some of them are doomed to stay behind in either 10,000 B.C. or 1988. Eve (Natalie Zea), Gavin (Eoin Macken), and their children have gone through enough already, but they will have to fight another day in order to survive.

The sneak peek for the third season focuses on how dinosaurs will be a major element of the series going forward, after Gavin was sent back to the past. The Harris family has been struggling with three different timelines over the course of the show, and the group ended the second season going back to the most dangerous one. Gavin made a choice when he killed his father, James Mallet (Jonno Roberts), when he tried to take control of the time machine. After someone killed his mother, Caroline Clark (Melissa Neal), Gavin was left alone in a timeline that wasn't his own, without any idea of how to get back.

David Appelbaum, the creator of the series, shared a quote with Collider about how excited he is for the world to see the conclusion of the story, saying, "I'm really proud of these final episodes, and I think the story builds to a really satisfying and emotionally cathartic conclusion. These episodes are going to be a great ride, especially for the fans who care about these characters and want answers to the mysteries of the show."

What Will Happen in the Final Season of 'La Brea'?

Close

As if the family drama of La Brea wasn't enough for its main characters to deal with, portals to multiple points in time were opened during the final episodes of Season 2. There's no way of knowing where the new portals lead to, or what could get to 10,000 B.C. from the other side. Gavin, Eve, Ty (Chiké Okonkwo), and the rest of the survivors need to find a way of closing the new portals before going back to the timeline of their choosing, or the universe could quickly become unstable. Fighting against dinosaurs and closing mysterious portals are only some of the problems the characters of La Brea will have to deal with during the upcoming third and final season.

You can check out the first look at the final season of La Brea below, before the show returns to NBC on January 9 at 9/8c. The new episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after they air on the network:

La Brea When a massive sinkhole opens in L.A., the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious world. Gavin discovers that his visions may hold the key to bringing them home. Cast Natalie Zea , Jon Seda , Chiké Okonkwo , Eoin Macken , Jack Martin Genres Sci-Fi , Drama Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Peacock

