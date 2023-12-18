The Big Picture La Brea's third and final season will tie up loose ends and see the Harris family and other survivors make a final attempt to return to their world.

The new trailer shows the family facing prehistoric creatures and highlights their determination to not give up.

The upcoming season will explore the family's search for Eve and the consequences they face in their pursuit.

The road to the end has begun for the Harris family as La Brea returns for its third and final season. The sci-fi series will tie all its loose ends as the family along with the other survivors makes a final attempt to return to their world. A new trailer has been released which gives us a peak into the fantastical challenges that lie ahead and makes it pretty clear that though the family has been through enough, The fight isn’t over, yet.

The clip showcases the setting of 10,000 B.C. as we know it and shows Eoin and the kids coming across several prehistoric creatures (Hello dinosaurs!) as they struggle to find their way home. While it looks like all hope is lost, it’s their spirit and zeal to not give up that keeps them going. The trailer also packs in some quiet moments as we go deeper into this world and find things that could aid in returning home.

What to Expect From ‘La Brea’ Season 3?

While La Brea is billed as a sci-fi adventure it's in equal part a family adventure drama that stars with a massive sinkhole opening in Los Angeles, pulling everyone into a mysterious primeval land. The second season finale left us with more questions than answers and all of it will finally come full circle in the final season. It remains to be seen whether the Survivors will forgive Levi for putting everyone in danger, out of other storylines much of the season will see the family finding Eve. The upcoming third season premiere episode titled “Sierra” will pick up after the clearing is destroyed in a dinosaur attack. Picking up the pieces from the last season, Gavin will discover some clues about Eve’s whereabouts, but following it will certainly result in more tragic consequences.

The third season brings back Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, Eve and Gavin's daughter, and Jack Martin as Josh, their son. Also in the cast are Chiké Okonkwo as Ty, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez, Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni, Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo, Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez, Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes, Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado, Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara and more. The series is created and showrun by David Appelbaum, who also executive produces with Chris Hollier, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir, and Alon Shtruzman.

La Brea Season 3 premieres on Jan 9. You can check out the new trailer below: