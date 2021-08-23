What happens when a family finds themselves separated in worlds both above and below?

The television drama La Brea is officially set to premiere on NBC next month, and Collider can exclusively reveal new posters for the series. The show follows the aftermath of what happens when a huge sinkhole strangely appears in the city of Los Angeles and literally tears a family of four in two, sending mother and son into a strange prehistoric world where they must figure out where they've ended up and — more importantly — how to get home.

La Brea stars Natalie Zea (Justified) as Claire Harris, in addition to Eoin Macken (Merlin) as Gavin Harris, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, and Jack Martin as Josh Harris. The upcoming series also stars Jon Seda (Chicago P.D.), Chiké Okonkwo (Being Mary Jane), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Flash), Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Josh McKenzie, Lily Santiago, and Chloe De Los Santos.

Writer David Appelbaum, who also serves as creator of the show, executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio producing with Keshet Studios. The show's pilot is directed by Thor Freudenthal (Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters).

La Brea will premiere September 28 on NBC. Check out the exclusive poster artwork, which showcases the striking differences between worlds above and below, as well as the synopsis and series teaser trailer:

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

