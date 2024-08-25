The Big Picture The brilliant and complicated Alice Rohrwacher film La Chimera twists and turns as it follows a former archeologist trying to make sense of the world.

Actor Josh O'Conner's Arthur is metaphorically Orpheus from Greek myth and faces similar tribulations, winding up buried alive.

The final scenes speak not just to the character's fate, but the nature of life and death, as well as the burden of the past and the dangers of trying to escape it.

It's always great when a movie challenges the audience to keep thinking about it instead of laying everything neatly for them to consume and forget a few days later. That's what La Chimera is all about: an imaginative tale about love, loss, and the fine thread that connects present and past. The new movie by Alice Rohrwacher works best if it's felt rather than understood, and that's what makes it beautiful. Arthur's (Josh O'Connor) journey is almost mythical, filled with symbolism and archetypal characters, which also allows us to have an idea of what's going on. Let's enter this last tomb. Just be careful not to end up like him - buried alive.

Does Arthur Die in That Last Tomb?

When we meet Arthur, it seems like he is a sort of picaresque anti-hero, but he slowly reveals there is more to him. He has recently lost his loved one, Beniamina (Yile Yara Vianello), and his attitude towards her mother, Flora (Isabella Rossellini) gives the impression that he might have even caused Beniamina's death to leech off Flora, but we eventually learn it's not like that at all. His moody and quiet demeanor makes it seem like he is always hiding something, but, fortunately, he is actually the kind of person with whom what you see is what you get; he is just... unusual.

What's special about Arthur is that he is excellent at finding hidden treasures using a dowsing rod made of wood. He works with a group of tomb raiders - the tombaroli - desecrating Etruscan tombs and stealing precious artifacts to sell them to a black market dealer. Whenever he is right on top of one, he usually has a brief vision - a chimera. He is often shown upside down when he finds one, either by the camera itself shifting, or, in the case of the last tomb, through his reflection in a pool of water.

This last tomb is the culmination of all of Arthur's journey. After the whole skirmish with Spartaco (Alba Rohrwacher), Arthur realizes that what he is looking for - a way to reunite with Beniamina - "is not for human eyes." After he is disinherited by the tombaroli, he starts working with Spartaco's tomb raiders, and the first tomb he finds for them collapses right behind him as he enters. It's not clear whether this is an accident, or if the crew does it on purpose to kill him, but it doesn't matter. Inside the tomb, he finds what he has been looking for all along: a red thread. All throughout the movie, we see snippets of Beniamina trying to pull this red thread, which is dangling from her dress, from the ground. Now, Arthur finds it and finally rejoins her. So, in an objective sense, yes, Arthur dies in the end, but it's what he wanted.

Arthur’s Journey Is Filled With Mythical Symbolism

A fascinating aspect of Alice Rohrwacher's movies is how they seamlessly blend reality and fantasy, a style often described as fantastical neorealism. They are meant to feel dreamy and weird, and are more concerned about telling tales using a mythological structure than telling an objective story. That's what La Chimera is at its core.

Arthur, for example, is a representation of Orpheus. He has lost his Beniamina, his Eurydice, but keeps looking for her in every tomb he raids, and finally understands that she is beyond his living reach when they find the statue. He literally spends his life looking for her in the underworld. When he finally finds her, another mythological tool is there: the red thread of fate. This is present mostly in Eastern mythology, symbolizing the bond between two people who are destined to be soulmates. The act of pulling it, though, comes from Greek mythology, as pulling the thread of fate is tied to the idea of acting on one's fate - which, in turn, is woven by a trio of sisters known as - you guessed - the Fates. This notion of fate became popular later by being adapted by William Shakespeare into his plays, like Macbeth, for example, and the three witches who symbolize the Fates. So the forces at work when Arthur pulls the red thread are much bigger than him, beyond human comprehension.

Another interesting character is Italia (Carol Duarte), who acts as a representation of Italy itself. Arthur doesn't really have a home. He is an Englishman and is known as such everywhere he goes, but the only place he feels connected to something is in Italy, raiding tombs. He doesn't necessarily love Italy, but he respects her, and even finds her treasures - the tombs in the ground and Italia's literal children, whom she is hiding from Flora. In fact, Italia is the one who tells Arthur that the treasures he finds aren't for human eyes, because she understands the troubled relationship between past and present better than anyone. She may be a little crazy, but she tries to make him feel welcome despite everyone's freeloading tendencies, and is also treated poorly by everyone who thinks she is a commoner. Her two foreign children make her seem like the she-wolf who fed the founders of Rome, also tying to her role in the community, helping women like her by building a home for them in an abandoned train station. While Italians are usually mesmerized by their own glorious past, Italy remains a single mother that has to make ends meet in the present, and is criticized for doing so, as good as her intentions are.

'La Chimera' Is About How the Thin Veil That Separates the Living and the Dead

All throughout La Chimera, strange things are happening, as if the movie is telling a story within a story. The moral of all of them is that the past is more mysterious than we can imagine, and it's not necessarily meant for us to understand.

The first of these mythical encounters happens when Arthur is on the train. Trains symbolize the connection between places and realms, where the veil of reality is often thinner. He talks to the girls about their appearances, especially how they have the famous Etruscan nose, without realizing who they really are. The title card immediately follows, showing Etruscan figures with the exact same nose, giving away that the girls, the ticket inspector, and the sock vendor are actually people whose tombs Arthur has raided. He learns this later on, everything being a metaphor for how he desecrates the tombs of these ancient people without caring for what they really mean.

The tombaroli and Spartaco are also symbols of how poorly the living treat the past. The gang is often portrayed as being Robin Hood-like figures, evading the police and living off the riches the land provides them with, but at the cost of disrespecting the past and the dead, which is why the people on the train are after Arthur. Spartaco, too: she doesn't even know the goddess the headless statue portrays, despite calling her "Cibele of Etruria." Etruscans did indeed worship a deity called Sibyl, but the whole statue resembles Artume, another Etruscan goddess. For Spartaco and the tombaroli, though, it doesn't matter, as long as the statue makes them some money. What Arthur understands is that the statue is a symbol for this relationship between the living and the dead - they were made for whatever gods they represent, not for human eyes. Rich as the movie is, there are bound to be many more references to this in La Chimera, so it deserves a second watch - as many as possible.

