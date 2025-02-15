[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for La Dolce Villa.]

Summary Eight weeks in Italy was a major selling point for Scott Foley to join the Netflix movie 'La Dolce Villa.'

Foley shares fun experiences during the production, including some cooking lessons and scenes with a goat.

The close bond that Foley shares with Maia Reficco off-camera enabled emotional performances in their father-daughter relationship.

Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday), the Netflix romantic comedy La Dolce Villa takes a journey to Italy with a successful businessman named Eric (Scott Foley) as he follows his daughter to stop her from making what he thinks is a big mistake. However, once there, he realizes just how clear-headed Olivia (Maia Reficco) is about purchasing a villa for one euro and restoring its crumbling state back to something befitting of its beautiful location. While the father and daughter reconnect for the first time since the loss of his wife and her mother, he also finds himself befriending three local women all named Antonia, falling for the local mayor Francesca (Violante Placido), and becoming the de facto owner of a goat named Maltese.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Foley discussed the experience of sharing scenes with a goat, spending eight weeks in Italy, learning to make pasta and tiramisu in cooking class, getting to explore the father-daughter relationship, what was most important to him when it came to working with Reficco, and bonding with the Antonias and learning to speak Italian with them. He also talked about returning to the Scream franchise for Scream 7, and that his mind was just as blown as all the fans.

Collider: We should start with the most important question first, which is, how was the goat to work with? Was the goat well-behaved? Was the goat a terror? How was the goat?

SCOTT FOLEY: Biggest diva on set, that Maltese. I’ll tell you, didn’t wanna hit a mark. Could not wait for, “Action!” Always was going off script. Crazy! It was great to get to work with a goat.

Was that in the script? Were you reading it and thinking, “I have to do scenes with a goat”?

FOLEY: It was in the script. I remember reading it before production started and being like, “That’ll never make it into the film. No one wants to deal with a goat.” And then, I get to set and there’s a damn goat there. The goat was fine. Most of the time, it didn’t do what we wanted, so they would get our side, and then have to turn around and shoot the goat. There were goat wranglers, as there are, with food who would lead it this way and that way. You get what you get with a goat in that situation. It does what it does, and you’ve gotta work around it.

The goat seemed well-behaved, so it made me wonder if it was a horror story behind the scenes.

FOLEY: There was no horror story, but I didn’t edit the film. I’m sure editing it was like, “Why wouldn’t the goat just look to the left?”

Getting To Spend Eight Weeks in Italy For 'La Dolce Villa' Made the Film an Easy Yes for Scott Foley

"There's a little bit of fantasy that comes in with, 'Maybe I could restart my life here.'"

Image via Netflix

A project like this seems like it would just be the most fun. You have this father-daughter story, the rediscovery of love aspect, and this beautiful country with these townspeople in it. When this came your way, what was the thing that sold you?

FOLEY: Eight weeks in Italy. That was the thing. I read the script and was like, “Oh, there’s no way they’re gonna shoot this in Italy.” And then, they said, “We’re gonna shoot it in Italy.” And I thought, “Well, I kind of have to do it.” It worked out really well. Italy, the country, and then these little towns we shot in, really was another character in this film, and it adds to the wanderlust of all this. There’s a little bit of fantasy that comes in with, “Maybe I could restart my life here.” I’m sure if you’re anything like me, I go on my Apple News in the morning and I scroll up and there’s inevitably a story about this small Italian town where you can buy a home for a dollar. I’ve spent more time in my personal life Google Earth-ing these little towns and checking it out and finding the grocery store. The relationships in this movie are really important. There's the relationship with the daughter and overcoming the divide that has grown between us since the passing of my wife and her mom, and then being open to not just another love in another person, but really a whole new life for my character. To a certain degree, he’s leaving behind everything he had and starting anew. You’re getting to see the revitalization of this person and this character. It was all of that together, but mostly eight weeks in Italy.

Are you someone who also cooks, or is that a part of your character that you don’t have in common? It seems like a lot to live up to when you’re playing a chef who finds himself in Italy.

FOLEY: Yeah, it’s a lot to live up to. The production was kind enough to get me a couple of cooking classes where I learned to make different Italian dishes. And my family came over. When my family was there – my wife and three kids – we took a cooking class over there and learned how to make fresh pasta and tiramisu. We still make tiramisu at home. As a bachelor, before I was married, I cooked for myself. I love cooking, but my wife is a much better cook than I am, at this point. I’ll make you mac and cheese. I can make the kids dino nuggets. I’ll put together a pretty decent cheese quesadilla. But aside from that, my wife does all that. If you wanna talk about baking, she will make you the best loaf of bread you’ve ever had in your life.

At what point did you meet your movie daughter? Did you sign on first and then have to meet different actresses for that role, or did you always know that Maia Reficco would be playing your daughter?

FOLEY: There were a couple of names being floated around. I have a 15-year-old daughter, and this is terrible, but I’m at the age where I had to run the names by her. They were like, “There’s this girl, Maia Reficco,” and before they even said any of her credits, I turned to my daughter and was like, “Do you know Maia Reficco?” And she was like, “Oh, yeah, she was in Pretty Little Liars.” I thought, “I’ve heard of that show. Sounds good.” The biggest win for me in this film was the relationship, not just that our characters had, but that Maia and I developed. I really care about her, and I look after her, and I worry about her. As soon as we were done shooting, she was lucky enough and talented enough to get the lead role in Hadestown on Broadway, and my wife and I went to the city to see her. I don’t think of her as my daughter, but she’s great and I love her. You just wanna root for her and take care of her.

“We Were Bawling, Truly Crying”:

Scott Foley Got Vulnerable With His ‘La Dolce Villa’ Movie Daughter Maia Reficco After Bonding in Italy

"That allowed us to do our scenes on camera without fear and judgment."