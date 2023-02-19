The iconic Mexican sitcom is an undeaniable part of Mexican pop culture. Who played who, and where were they last seen?

La familia P. Luche is a Mexican sitcom and one of the most deeply rooted series in Mexican TV culture, entertaining families during countless hours of leisure. The plot follows the daily life of an unusual family, taking place in the fictional Ciudad Peluche (which translates as "Plush City"), where everyone wears furry clothes and has furry cars and homes.

The series aired three seasons and a total of 80 episodes over ten years, from 2002 until 2012. This show is a sequel to former Eugenio Derbez's production Derbez en cuando. However, it became so popular that it turned into an ongoing weekly series -- first as a part of the show XHDRbZ, and afterward (from 2007) as an independent production.

The series was written, produced, starred, and directed by one of the most internationally renowned Mexican actors and one of the greatest comedians in the nation's history, Eugenio Derbez. The show was also directed by Jorge Garza and Alfredo Widman, while Elías Solorio and Marco Lagarde joined Derbez as producers.

With an endearing cast recognizable to a large part of the Mexican population, La familia P. Luche is still aired on several platforms in Mexico. However, in the United States, you can only stream the first season on the fuboTV platform. If you want to refresh your memory about the main characters and find out what's been going on with the actors who brought them to life, you’re in the right place! Keep reading, we'll walk you through it.

Eugenio Derbez as Ludovico P. Luche

He is the father and husband of the P. Luche family, with a witty personality, an unmistakable high-pitch voice, and a clumsy sense of humor. He always thinks he's right, even when he's arguably not.

Derbez’s career is nothing short of successful. He has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has produced over 50 series and films (several of which bear his last name in the title). He has starred in both American and Mexican productions including having lead roles in The Valet and Dora and the Lost City of Gold and was part of the cast of the most recent Best Motion Picture Oscar winner, CODA. He currently co-stars in the Apple TV+ series, Acapulco, and most recently starred in the film Radical, which took home the Festival Favorite Award at the latest Sundance Film Festival. One of his upcoming projects is Netflix's Lotería.

Consuelo Duval as Federica P. Luche

Consuelo Duval plays Federica, the family’s mother, and wife. Her character is mainly defined by her strong temper and her fondness for shopping.

Consuelo Duval is a Mexican actress with a vast trajectory in telenovelas and comedy TV shows. In addition to La familia P. Luche, she worked with Eugenio Derbez in productions such as XHDRbZ and Derbez en cuando. She also gained popularity on the Mexican stage thanks to her many roles in the variety show La hora pico. Duval was recently part of the series Mariachis, as well as in the comedy films Infelices para siempre and Malcriados.

Regina Blandón as Bibi P. Luche

Played by Regina Blandón, Bibi is the most down-to-earth character, but in the quirky world of the P. Luche family, that makes her the oddball of the family -- plus, she's the only character in town who doesn't wear furry clothes. One of the most iconic phrases of the series is: "Bibi, why aren't you a normal girl?", repeated by the rest of the characters whenever she shows signs of kindness or intelligence.

Blandón is a star on the rise. Although she gained fame at a very young age thanks to her role as Bibi P. Luche, in recent years she has become one of the Mexican actresses with the most significant presence in major productions in her country. She has participated in blockbuster movies such as Cindy la Regia or Mirreyes contra Godínez, as well as in the Netflix miniseries based on true events The Search.

Regina Blandón was most recently seen in the drama film Con los años que me quedan and in the comedy Maquíllame otra vez. Her upcoming projects include Firma aquí and Invitación a un asesinato, both currently in post-production.

Luis Manuel Ávila as Junior P. Luche

Also known as Comandante Alighieri or Don Mateo, Junior P. Luche is the family's oldest son and brother. He is one of two adopted kids, and the story of how he came to the family is quite peculiar. Junior used to be a 30-year-old undercover cop, but after being run over by Federica, he lost his memory and now believes he is a teenager. To avoid legal consequences, they decide to include him in the family.

In addition to La familia P. Luche, Luis Manuel Ávila is known for his recurring roles in series such as Por ella soy Eva, Las tontas no van al cielo, and La tempestad. He has been away from the stage for a while now, as his last on-screen appearance was in an episode of the TV series Mi querida herencia, back in 2019.

Miguel Perez as Ludoviquito P. Luche

Ludoviquito is the youngest son and brother of the P. Luche family, a child with a great imagination. He is also adopted, but he doesn't know it. The boy arrived in their lives when their real son was sent to a summer camp and Ludoviquito returned in his place. Since the biological son hypnotized him, Ludoviquito has no clue about who he really is.

During the same period in which he starred as Ludoviquito, Miguel Perez had a recurring role in the drama series Código postal. However, since the end of La familia P. Luche, Perez moved away from acting. He only had a few on-screen appearances, such as in the film Perfect Obedience or in an episode of the series Shooter, and a couple of other productions.

Bárbara Torres as Exelsa

Played by Bárbara Torres, Exelsa (formerly called Elsa) was born in Argentina. She goes to Mexico looking to make it big and finds a job as a maid for the P. Luches. Exelsa is basically part of the family, as she blends perfectly into their unique dynamic.

Torres, like her character, is from Argentina. Some of her most outstanding performances were in series such as Enamorándome de Ramón and Papá a toda madre. She currently has recurring roles in the sitcom Junta de vecinos and the telenovela Cabo. She will soon appear in the movie Chat Familiar.