Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.

According to the report, Netflix has licensed the streaming rights to the film 15 months after its theatrical release. However, the deal does not extend rights for the film outside of France. Netflix's acquisition of the film’s rights will be used to help finance the production. However, Netflix won’t actively be involved in the production of the film.

In the film, Depp will be portraying King Louis XV, the predecessor to the doomed Louis XVI whose reign led to the French Revolution. La Favorite will be directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, and will be released to French theaters in 2023. The film is a big comeback to Depp, who has often discussed his feelings of rejection from Hollywood following his ex-wife Amber Heard's accusations of domestic violence.

Image via Mozinet

La Favorite will showcase Depp's French ties, as the film will be set entirely in French. Though Depp is from Kentucky, he lived in France for many years with his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, a French singer, model, and actress. Before separating, the couple had two children together.

Filming of La Favorite will take place on location in Versailles itself, the palace outside of Paris in which Louis XV held court. Filming will take place over three months. Netflix's distribution deal for La Favorite follows a recent agreement the streaming service made with French cinema guilds. Netflix, along with other streaming services will be expected to spend some of their revenue to help produce local films. According to the Bloomberg report, Netflix has said it would invest 40 million Euros in French film projects during the span of 2022, and Depp's new project is one of their first selections for investment, certainly a good sign for the actor.

The film's director, Le Besco, will also be playing Madame du Barry, Louis' famous mistress. You may know the character of Madame du Barry from Asia Argento's portrayal of her in Sofia Coppola's film Marie Antoinette.

A release date has not yet been set for La Favorite, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.