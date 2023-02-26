'Ugly Betty's Mexican TV cousin aired 16 years ago, and it was a success. What's been going on with the actors who brought the cast to life?

The Ugly Duckling can easily compete with Marvel when it comes to multiverses. The Princess Diaries is just one popular example of the many adaptations that have emerged from this children's fable. Specifically, the world of TV and soap operas -- a.k.a. telenovelas -- has seized the opportunity to bring this story to the screen.

In 1999, the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea premiered. Such was its success that it was followed by many adaptations in different countries that replicated the exact same formula. In the United States, ABC premiered Ugly Betty in 2006, starring a young America Ferrera. Mexico also made its move with La fea más bella, which aired from 2006 to 2007. With 301 episodes making up two seasons, the latter soon became an iconic telenovela nationwide.

La fea más Bella is the story of Lety, who has to deal with unattainable beauty stereotypes that pose a barrier between her and her goals. It was directed by Sergio Jiménez, with Rosy Ocampo and Eduardo Meza serving as producers. The story was written by Fernando Gaitán and adapted by Palmira Olguín for the Mexican screen. Olguín had experience with a few other telenovelas, while Gaitán is the original writer of Yo soy Betty, la fea, and the mastermind behind all its adaptations.

In the United States, you can only watch the first season via the fuboTV streaming platform. The second one is not available yet on any other services. However, if you want to refresh your nostalgia and remember all about the characters and the actors who brought them to life, keep reading! We’ll go through some of their career highlights below.

Angélica Vale as Leticia 'Lety' Padilla Solís

Lety is a super smart woman who just got her degree in Economics -- of course, with honors. She has all sorts of skills, but she doesn't fit the beauty standards that society and the working world demand. This represents a setback for her professional development. Throughout the series, Lety learns to break down the barriers imposed by the stereotypes of her environment in order to achieve her goals and prove what truly matters.

Angélica Vale is a Mexican actress, singer, and comedian. She began her telenovela run when she was only 2 months old. Other of her notable soap operas include Lazos de amor, Amigas y rivales, and La fan. She even had special guest roles in Ugly Betty and Jane the Virgin.

Since 2006, she has voiced Bibi's character in the Mexican animated film franchise A Movie of Eggs. Her most recent role was in the franchise's film A Frozen Rooster, in 2022.

Jaime Camil as Fernando Mendiola

Fernando Mendiola is a young and intelligent businessman who owns the company where Lety works. As her boss, Fernando trusts her completely as he realizes how smart she is. Lety falls in love with him, while Fernando uses this to his advantage as he knows she is capable of helping him save his company. This changes though, as a true love story eventually unfolds between them.

As a two-time Critics' Choice Award nominee, Jaime Camil is a renowned Mexican actor with a long background both on the Mexican screen and in international productions. Best known for his role as Rogelio de la Vega in the hit series Jane the Virgin and for multiple telenovelas such as Las tontas no van al cielo, Por ella soy Eva, and of course, La fea más bella.

He co-starred in the comedy series Broke and has lent his voice on multiple occasions to animated productions such as The Secret Life of Pets, Coco, Hotel Transylvania 3, and BoJack Horseman. We recently saw him in the crime thriller Kimi alongside Zoë Kravitz, Netflix's El Rey, and the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!

Patricia Navidad as Alicia Ferreira

Alicia Ferreira comes into the story as a woman who conforms to the beauty stereotypes, with a big ego, and no work experience. She initially competes with Lety for the same position, although she is completely unprepared. She manages to enter the company by taking a different role because she is a close friend of Marcia, Fernando's fiancée, in an attempt to keep him under close guard.

Patricia Navidad is an actress with a long record in Mexican telenovelas, including Mariana de la noche, Juro que te amo, and Por ella soy Eva -- working again alongside Camil. She appeared in two episodes of the TV show Por amar sin ley in 2019 and has not been seen in acting roles since.

Juan Soler as Aldo Domenzaín

Juan Soler plays Aldo Domenzaín, a fisherman and celebrity chef who once rescues Lety from the sea. They become good friends, and over time, Aldo falls in love with her. This, of course, makes Fernando jealous, so the two men begin a dispute for the protagonist's heart.

Juan Soler is an actor from Argentina who has forged a career in both TV and theater. He is best known for his work in other telenovelas such as Bajo un mismo rostro, Bajo la misma piel, and Palabra de mujer. The TV miniseries Love at Christmas was his latest role, in 2022. He has several projects in the pipeline, including El Amor Invincible and Gardel.

Angélica María as Julieta Solís de Padilla

Julieta Solís is Leticia’s mother. She affectionately calls her Lety, the nickname by which the rest of her relatives get to know her.

Angélica María is one of the Mexican talents who can proudly say she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With more than 100 productions to her credit, her most recent works were for Netflix in 2021 -- the comedy film Grumpy Christmas and The House of Flowers: The Movie. She will also have a role in the upcoming Argentinian film Gardel, alongside Juan Soler.

Other cast members

Sergio Mayer, Laisha Wilkins, Luz María Aguilar, Niurka Marcos, and Hope Diaz are some other names that are no strangers to Mexican audiences who played minor roles in this iconic series.