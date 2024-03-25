The Big Picture La Femme Nikita, a classic action thriller, is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray on June 11.

Follow the journey of Nikita, an addict turned trained assassin, as she navigates love and government missions in this iconic film.

Despite mixed reviews upon release, La Femme Nikita has had a lasting impact on pop culture, inspiring various adaptations and projects worldwide.

Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita is getting a 4K UDH Blu-ray release on June 11. This summer, the classic action thriller will be available to watch in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, with the movie produced by Patrice Ledoux hitting shelves in a couple of months. While the premise for La Femme Nikita might start as a tragedy, there are plenty of surprises within the journey Besson puts audiences through, as time runs out for the young protagonist.

La Femme Nikita follows the titular character, portrayed by Anne Parillaud. She leads a life of crime, but her life changes forever when she's recruited for a special program where she'll carry out secret missions for the government as a trained assassin. Due to her addiction and the fact that she had murdered a police officer during a robbery that went off the rails, Nikita doesn't have a choice, effectively becoming an agent for the government. But after falling in love with Marco (Jean-Hugues Anglade) — a man who knows nothing of her true identity — Nikita will have to find a way to keep her occupation hidden.

After receiving a mixed reception upon its release in theaters, La Femme Nikita had a long legacy in the entertainment industry, with various projects based on its premise being developed around the world. When Hollywood took notice of the French story, John Badham directed Point of No Return, starring Bridget Fonda as the young woman who didn't have a choice but to become an assassin. After that, two television series based on La Femme Nikita were developed, including Nikita and a different project also titled La Femme Nikita. Even if Besson's project didn't become a smash hit after its debut, it still managed to become a huge influence on several filmmakers.

Luc Besson After 'La Femme Nikita'

On June 11, collectors will be able to get their hands on the 4K UHD release of La Femme Nikita, experiencing the assassin's journey once again. After the action thriller was released in theaters, Besson's career followed an unpredictable path that included titles such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Anna. The last movie directed by the filmmaker was Dogman, another action thriller where a man (Caleb Landry Jones) is arrested while driving a truck full of dogs. But even after so many years have passed, La Femme Nikita remains one of the director's most recognizable films, which is why it's being introduced to the home media market once again.

The 4K UHD release of La Femme Nikita will be available for purchase on June 11. See the steelbook release down below.