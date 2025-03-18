Back in 1990, Luc Besson's fourth feature film, La Femme Nikita, hit U.S. arthouses, and few action aficionados could have possibly seen it coming. The French filmmaker was barely known on these shores, but the film's unique premise immediately made waves, as it followed a troubled street criminal, played by Anne Parillaud, whose sentence for murdering a police officer is commuted in exchange for her reinvention as a trained government killer. The late, great film critic Roger Ebert heralded the film, and America ate it up. At the time, Hollywood had mostly become inured to the more passive "Bond girls," who rarely got involved in the action. That would soon change.

In fact, the wild action choreography from many of Hollywood's top stuntmen-turned-filmmakers, most notably David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, can be traced back to the wave of action movies spearheaded by Besson. Leitch's 2017 spy thriller, Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, was seen by many as a direct tribute to La Femme Nikita, on its initial release. When the fourth chapter in Stahelski's 2023 action franchise, John Wick: Chapter Four, shifts that action to France in its last act, the stunt coordinator for that segment, Laurent Demianoff, was a long-time member of Besson's stunt team.

With 'La Femme Nikita,' Besson Launched a Wave of Female-Led Action

30-year-old French actress Anne Parillaud had been married to Luc Besson for three years when he cast her in the title role of La Femme Nikita. Before the film, watching a street criminal transform herself into a government assassin was not something anyone had seen before, though moviegoers were already warming to the idea of a female action star, thanks to Sigourney Weaver's role as Ripley in Ridley Scott's Alien in 1979 and James Cameron's sequel, Aliens, in 1986. Besson imbued the film's gritty storytelling with stylish visuals and action sequences that left viewers breathless.

Hollywood quickly took notice of the success of this French import, leading to an English-language remake in 1993 called Point of No Return, starring Bridget Fonda, and not one, but two, television series. The first, also called La Femme Nikita, starred Peta Wilson, and ran for five seasons in the late '90s, before Maggie Q took on the role of Nikita for a 2010 series that aired on the CW. Besson wasn't directly involved with any of those, but he did continue to make women a large part of the action in many future films.

Seven years after NIkita, Besson would cast his wife, Milla Jovovich, as the alien Leeloo, opposite Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element, giving her many striking action moments. Action would remain Jovovich's bag when she starred in future husband Paul W.S. Anderson's movies based on the Resident Evil games, while Besson continued to give other actors significant action roles, like recent Oscar winner Zoë Saldaña, who was coming off a role in James Cameron's Avatar, when Besson cast her in 2011's Colombiana. Similarly, Besson teamed with Scarlett Johansson -- already known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU -- for his sci-fi tinged action-thriller, Lucy. Meanwhile, Parillaud would be cast opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1998 Victor Hugo adaptation, The Man in the Iron Mask, but otherwise, her future action roles would never make quite the same waves as her pivotal role in La Femme Nikita.

The Influence of 'Nikita' Continues Through the Decades