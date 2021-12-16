It's nearly time for a treasure hunt. Collider can exclusively reveal the new trailer and poster for AMC's gold-plundering drama La Fortuna, which sees modern-day pirate Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) embroiled in an international struggle with a Spanish legal team led by young diplomat Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) to reclaim the titular La Fortuna's treasure for his country. The high-stakes adventure begins on AMC+ on January 20.

The trailer opens on what almost appears to be a documentary as Wild's crew films him rooting through his stolen goods: the lost gold of La Fortuna. When Ventura alerts Spanish authorities that Wild's findings are indeed that of the lost Spanish ship, they assemble a team with public official Lucía (Ana Polvorosa) to get that gold back. Wild isn't exactly eager to give up the loot though and when he asks the all-too unfortunate question of "What's Spain gonna do? Sue me?" they throw the book at him, bringing in renowned maritime lawyer Jonas Pierce (Clarke Peters) to aid Ventura's team in their efforts.

This latest trailer ups the danger present in the battle for the gold, as we see Wild turn to darker methods of hindering the Spanish team. We see Pierce and his wife nearly killed in a crash that is heavily implied to be a hit. "I wouldn't like to see you sink like that ship," one character says to the crack legal team, solidifying that this isn't going to be business as usual in the courtroom, but a full-blown treacherous adventure to return what rightfully belongs to Spain from a rotten pirate by hook or by crook.

La Fortuna boasts a loaded international cast, with Tucci, Mel, Polvorosa, and Peters joined by actress T'Nia Miller in a starring role. Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, Pedro Casablanc, and more fill out the roster for the adventure drama. Filming for the series took place in locations all around Spain, including Madrid, Cádiz, Guadalajara, A Coruña, Zaragoza, and even the Spanish Government's headquarters at the Palace of La Moncloa.

Movistar+ is producing the series which debuted in Spain on the platform earlier this year and consists of six 45-minute episodes all directed by Alejandro Amenábar. Fernando Bovaira of MOD Pictures and Domingo Corral of Moviestar+ will produce and have screenwriting credits alongside Alejandro Hernández. The show will exclusively premiere on AMC+ in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean through AMC Studios and MOD Pictures.

La Fortuna debuts on AMC+ on January 20. Check out the new trailer and poster below to see more of Tucci as a villainous modern pirate and the legal team sent to return his ill-gotten gains:

Here's the official synopsis for the series courtesy of Moviestar+:

In La Fortuna, Álex Ventura (Mel), a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci), an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucía (Polvorosa), a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce (Peters), a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate tales, Álex sets out on the adventure of a lifetime, on which he learns about the importance of love, friendship and commitment to your own beliefs.

