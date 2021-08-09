It’s time to search for lost treasure with the cast of La Fortuna. AMC has released the first trailer for their upcoming adventure epic starring Stanley Tucci, the tale of a ragtag team pulled together to recover sunken treasure stolen away from its rightful common heritage. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the six-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ later this year.

The trailer, set to a dreamy soundtrack appropriate for a tale of excitement and intrigue across the centuries, stars Álvaro Mel as Álex Ventura, a young diplomat who finds himself unintentionally tangled in a heist worthy of something between Pirates of the Caribbean and Oceans 11. When extremely valuable treasure — from the sunken remains of the titular ship, La Fortuna — is stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci), a man known for plundering the seas for wealth, Ventura is tasked with recovering the stolen artifacts, with the help of public official Lucía (Ana Polvorosa) and American lawyer Jonas Pierce (Clarke Peters).

However, Wild is not willing to sacrifice his bounty easily, and Ventura’s team will have their convictions and beliefs put to the test. Shot across the beautiful country of Spain, including in Madrid, Cádiz, Guadalajara, A Coruña, and Zaragoza, La Fortuna is an adventure with the soul of an old pirate tale that will teach them the importance of love, friendship, and commitment.

La Fortuna also stars T’Nia Miller, along with Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc. Amenábar is set to direct all six 45-minute episodes — his first work on a television series — and will also share screenwriting credits with Alejandro Hernández. The series is produced by Fernando Bovaira for MOD Pictures and Domingo Corral for Movistar+, who will distribute the series exclusively in Spain.

La Fortuna will premiere in the US exclusively on AMC+ sometime this winter. Check out the brand new trailer below:

