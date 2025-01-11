Here's a story you might've heard before: a man is haunted by childhood memories of someone being shot at an airport. Trapped in an experimental facility in a not-so-distant future, he is sent back in time over and over again and, on his travels, meets a woman from the past with whom he falls in love. Eventually, as he meets up with her in an airport, he gets shot, an event that is witnessed by his younger self. You've heard that one before, right? That is the plot to Terry Gilliam's classic 1995 sci-fi thriller 12 Monkeys, a movie so beloved that it would eventually spawn a television show that lasted for four seasons, between 2015 and 2018. But what if we told you that this story is a lot older than the mid-90s? What if we told you it actually dates back to a 1960s experimental French movie called La Jetée?

Directed by Chris Marker, this 1962 film is the seed that would one day birth the tree that is 12 Monkeys. Granted, the differences are many. Screenwriters David Peoples and Janet Peoples, the names behind Gilliam's 90s hit, added a lot to the story created by Marker and even replaced a couple of plot elements. The Third World War that devastated Europe from the original film, for instance, gives way to a pandemic in 12 Monkeys, and the reasons for all the time travel involved in the story sure changes a ton, from a desperate plea for the Past and the Future to come in aid of the derelict Present to a search for a cure. Still, Peoples cite Marker's film in their screenplay for 12 Monkeys, and, well, it's not hard to understand why considering the similarities in the basic premises of the two movies.

'La Jetée' Is a Stunning Work of Science Fiction

It's also not hard to understand why the Peoples found this particular work of science fiction so influential. At merely 28 minutes of runtime, La Jetée is a masterpiece of the genre, using its somewhat simple story to investigate themes such as memory, love, and what makes up the people we eventually become as we grow up. Said story focuses on a character identified only as The Man (Davos Hanich) who turned into a war prisoner in the undergrounds of Paris in the aftermath of World War III. With the surface covered in radiation, his jailers set up a series of experiments to send human guinea pigs back and forth in time in search of help in rebuilding their civilization. With such a strong memory of the pre-war past haunting him, our protagonist becomes the perfect test subject for these time-traveling experiments.

Through a deterministic approach, La Jetée avoids time travel paradoxes and posits on the side of a certain philosophical current about the passage of time. The movie stands side by side with Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five, for instance, in its belief that the future cannot be changed for what has happened has already been affected by the actions of time travelers that have gone through the past. The film also proposes that, even among our strongest memories of life and love, nothing can ever be stronger than our fear of death. After all, it is the image of his own demise that haunts the film's protagonist, even though he isn't always aware of it. The moment of our death is always in the background of our minds, La Jetée tells us, even if we don't realize it.

There's also something to be said about the visual qualities of La Jetée when it comes to creating a palpable sci-fi universe. With a noticeably low budget, the film relies on very little to make its vision of the future realistic and unsettling. Honestly, it is not that distant from the world Gilliam would eventually create with a lot more money. Weird goggles, raincoats, gauze, pieces of masking tape, and a hammock all work in favor of introducing us to a future - or a present - that is gritty, ugly, and, perhaps precisely because of it, extremely menacing.

'La Jetée' Redefines What Cinema Can Be