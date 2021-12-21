Lionsgate has announced a brand new Steelbook for the critically acclaimed and award-winning La La Land. The Best Buy exclusive Steelbook for the 2016 film will be arriving on store shelves on February 8, 2022.

The new 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook of La La Land will include striking new artwork from Jack Hughes. Along with the updated visuals and sound, the film will also have a collection of bonus content and features, including commentary from both writer-director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz. You can check out the full list of special features for the La La Land Steelbook down below:

Another Day of Sun: They Closed Down a Freeway

La La Land’s Great Party

Ryan Gosling: Piano Student

Before Whiplash: Damien Chazelle’s Passion Project

The Music of La La Land

John Legend’s Acting Debut

The Look of Love: Designing La La Land

Epilogue: The Romance of the Dream

Damien & Justin Sing: The Demos

La La Land’s Love Letter to Los Angeles

Ryan and Emma: Third Time’s the Charm

Marketing Gallery

Song Selection

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Damien Chazelle and Composer Justin Hurwitz

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Emma Stone Movies Ranked

While many might remember the "Best Picture" mix-up at the Oscars back in 2017 between La La Land and eventual winner Moonlight, the actual film is also fondly remembered for telling an emotionally resonant story that, while not taking home the Academy Award for "Best Picture," brought home a number of other awards. These include Chazelle taking home the Academy Award for "Best Director," Emma Stone winning "Best Actress in a Leading Role" for her portrayal of Mia as her co-star, Ryan Gosling was nominated for "Best Actor in a Leading Role."

In total, the film won six Academy Awards and won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes, one of which being "Best Picture – Musical/Comedy." Other members of the cast include Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Your Sister’s Sister, Poltergeist), and J.K. Simmons, who won the Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" in Chazelle's previous film, Whiplash.

The La La Land 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook will release on February 8 exclusively at Best Buy and will cost $27.99. You can read the official synopsis of the upcoming Steelbook down below.

Image via Lionsgate

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Director for writer-director Damien Chazelle, and winner of a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe® Awards including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams — and finding each other — in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.

Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Wraps Filming, but Who Took Home the Vintage Clapperboard From Set? Paramount will give 'Babylon' an Oscar-friendly limited release in December 2022 before expanding it in January 2023.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email