Lionsgate has announced a brand new Steelbook for the critically acclaimed and award-winning La La Land. The Best Buy exclusive Steelbook for the 2016 film will be arriving on store shelves on February 8, 2022.
The new 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook of La La Land will include striking new artwork from Jack Hughes. Along with the updated visuals and sound, the film will also have a collection of bonus content and features, including commentary from both writer-director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz. You can check out the full list of special features for the La La Land Steelbook down below:
- Another Day of Sun: They Closed Down a Freeway
- La La Land’s Great Party
- Ryan Gosling: Piano Student
- Before Whiplash: Damien Chazelle’s Passion Project
- The Music of La La Land
- John Legend’s Acting Debut
- The Look of Love: Designing La La Land
- Epilogue: The Romance of the Dream
- Damien & Justin Sing: The Demos
- La La Land’s Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Ryan and Emma: Third Time’s the Charm
- Marketing Gallery
- Song Selection
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Damien Chazelle and Composer Justin Hurwitz
While many might remember the "Best Picture" mix-up at the Oscars back in 2017 between La La Land and eventual winner Moonlight, the actual film is also fondly remembered for telling an emotionally resonant story that, while not taking home the Academy Award for "Best Picture," brought home a number of other awards. These include Chazelle taking home the Academy Award for "Best Director," Emma Stone winning "Best Actress in a Leading Role" for her portrayal of Mia as her co-star, Ryan Gosling was nominated for "Best Actor in a Leading Role."
In total, the film won six Academy Awards and won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes, one of which being "Best Picture – Musical/Comedy." Other members of the cast include Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Your Sister’s Sister, Poltergeist), and J.K. Simmons, who won the Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" in Chazelle's previous film, Whiplash.
The La La Land 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook will release on February 8 exclusively at Best Buy and will cost $27.99. You can read the official synopsis of the upcoming Steelbook down below.
Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Director for writer-director Damien Chazelle, and winner of a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe® Awards including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams — and finding each other — in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.
