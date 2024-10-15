Halloween night is intended to be the scariest of the year. Whether it's from the fright of a well-crafted costume or the fear induced by a horror classic, no one expects to avoid the terror of October 31. However, despite these scares often coming from unexpected places, fans of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone likely didn't expect to be given a nasty surprise by streaming giant Netflix. Alas, fans of the pair might want to close one eye, as the iconic La La Land is confirmed to be exiting the platform on October 31, 2024.

To many, La La Land is a dazzling masterpiece of old and new, with the bright lights of the City of Stars providing a safe haven for those who can't face the morbid music of Halloween night. Sadly, said safe haven is about to disappear, leaving in its wake the terror of the horror-filled options ready and waiting on Netflix. For those yet to see La La Land – who will need to hurry if they're to catch it on Netflix – here's a look at the synopsis:

"When Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an actress, follow their passion and achieve success in their respective fields, they find themselves torn between their love for each other and their careers."

Stone and Gosling Have Since Become Well Known for Their Dancing

Although they first shared a dance during their Dirty Dancing-inspired flirtation in the hit rom-com Crazy Stupid Love, Gosling and Stone have gone on to become beloved for their fancy footwork, especially within the last couple of years. After dazzling with musical feet in La La Land, Gosling would go on to outdo his performances with the now-iconic "I'm Just Ken," one of the biggest tracks from Greta Gerwig's widely-acclaimed Barbie. However, it is perhaps Stone who is even more known for her dancing now, having put her rhythm to the test in both of her latest works with Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.

Quirky, unexpected, and, in the case of the latter, largely improvised, Stone's moves have now become a synonymous part of her acting arsenal, one that includes two Academy Awards. Alas, their slickest and most professional work remains La La Land, with their tap-dancing ode to classic Hollywood the sort of stuff that will forever bring unbridled joy to audiences across the world. You just might have to hurry if you want to see it on Netflix.

La La Land is officially exiting Netflix on October 31, 2024. You can still catch the movie on the platform right now.

