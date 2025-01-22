You can ask anyone you know who’s followed their dreams and attempted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and they’ll undoubtedly tell you that it’s a sea of “nos” rarely padded by a drop of “yes”. Taking the heartache, love, and magic that goes into chasing a life in the arts, filmmaker Damien Chazelle penned and directed the hit 2016 film, La La Land. Combining showstopping musical numbers with a heartbreakingly Hollywood romance, the movie follows two industry hopefuls as they break all the rules and try to strike out to find their own slice of heaven. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, eager audiences will be happy to know that soon, La La Land will be streaming completely free of charge thanks to its February 1 arrival on Tubi.

Mia (Stone) is an actress who’s completely down on her luck, bombing audition after audition, when she walks into a jazz bar one night and meets Sebastian (Gosling), an incredibly talented pianist who’s just been fired by the club’s owner. Completely over the hurdles the world continues to throw their way, both Mia and Sebastian decide to make their own luck in The City of Angels. As Sebastian makes moves to open his own jazz club and Mia works on writing a script worthy of her talents, the pair find themselves falling into a fantastical sort of love that can only happen in the movies.

Filled with bright, bold, and vibrant color schemes, catchy original songs, plenty of well choreographed dancing, and usage of iconic Los Angeles locations, La La Land became an immediate hit when it shuffled onto screens in 2016. At the box office, the film proved to be a sensational success for Lionsgate, earning a staggering $506.4 million against its $30 million budget. Its critical feedback was no different, as the title currently holds the Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Having previously wowed audiences with his sophomore feature, 2014’s Whiplash, Chazelle somehow outdid himself once again, bringing audiences back to the cinema for a movie musical spectacle - something we just don’t get much of anymore.

‘La La Land’s Academy Award Shakeup

Landing a whopping 14 nominations at the Academy Awards, La La Land was undoubtedly the darling of that year’s festivities. Chazelle won the title of Best Director, with Stone taking home the trophy for Best Actress and Justin Hurwitz nabbing the award for Best Original Score. But, hearts would be broken when it came time to announce the night’s big winner for Best Picture. Taking the stage to announce the most sought-after award of the night, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty made an oopsie when they announced La La Land as the winner, instead of Moonlight. The error was corrected as quickly as possible, but in one of the cringiest moments to happen until Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the team of La La Land was well into their acceptance speeches when it was revealed that there had been an accident with the cards.

Soon, you can see the movie that spawned one of the Oscar’s biggest collective gasps when La La Land dances onto Tubi in February.

